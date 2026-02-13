Generals Welcome Petes for Sixth Meeting of Season

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals and Peterborough Petes prepare to write another chapter in their historic rivalry when the two hit the ice tonight from the TCC.

Peterborough has the upper hand in this year's season series with four wins in five games, but Oshawa has taken 14 of their last 20 home games against the Petes, including a wild 6-4 decision earlier in the campaign.

Of the first five contests between these two on the year, three of them have been high-scoring ones while the last two were tightly contested. Peterborough did take each of those last two games after being able to shut Oshawa down.

The Generals were shutout the last time the Petes visited in late-December and dropped another tight 3-1 decision from Peterborough Memorial Centre in early-January.

After a tough result in the nation's capital Wednesday night to push their winless streak to three, Oshawa hopes to turn things around on their home ice in front of Gens Nation.

On the other end, Peterborough comes in riding a four-game win streak and they currently control the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference by a six-point margin. The Petes have aspirations of making it back to the playoffs with an exciting offensive group.

Peterborough is on the second of a back-to-back after hosting the Ottawa 67's last night and coming away with a massive 7-3 victory. Kieron Walton and Aiden Young each netted two goals and Easton Rye collected his league-leading 29th win of the season.

As the Gens hope to bump the slump, keep an eye out for their first-round import selection last year, Onni Kalto. The Finnish product comes in with three points in five games and recorded his first career two-goal game the last time the Generals were home.

For the Petes, look out for their own import selection out of Czechia in 2024, Adam Novotný. Since joining Peterborough this season, Novotný has showcased his goal-scoring abilities with 25 on the year. He is eligible for the NHL Entry Draft this coming June.

It all gets underway at 7:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







