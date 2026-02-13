Game Day, Game 54, Firebirds at Storm - 7:07 p.m.

Sleeman Centre

Guelph, Ontario

7:07 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Darian Anderson had a goal and an assist and Jimmy Lombardi recorded two assists but the Firebirds allowed two goals in the third period and were beaten by the Saginaw Spirit, 5-4, on Wednesday night at the Dort Financial Center.

ROAD TRIPPIN: The Firebirds will play their next three games on the road over a span of four days. Flint is 17-6-1-2 away from home this season, with their 17 wins and 37 points representing the second-most by any OHL team in road games. Only the Barrie Colts, who have 19 wins and 40 points away from home, have more.

NOT ONE, NOT TWO, NOT THREE: Flint has four players riding six-game point streaks as each Kevin He, Nathan Aspinall, Jimmy Lombardi and Darian Anderson have points in their last six games. He has 13 points during his streak, Aspinall has 12, Lombardi has 10 and Anderson has eight. He has also scored goals in six-straight games.

JOCKEYING FOR POSITION: The Firebirds are in a three-way tie for first place in the Western Conference. Flint, the Kitchener Rangers and the Windsor Spitfires each have 75 points on the season and are the only three teams in the West to have clinched a playoff spot. Entering Friday's action, the Firebirds have 15 games remaining in the regular season, featuring two against Windsor and one against Kitchener.

TOP OF THE LIST: Nathan Aspinall enters the weekend leading the OHL in scoring with 74 points, three clear of Peterborough's Kieron Walton, who is in second with 71. Aspinall is second in the OHL with 46 assists and tied for 10th with 28 goals. He has five goals and four assists in three games against Guelph this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Storm are 14-9-1-1 on home ice this season as opposed to 8-15-1-1 on the road...the Firebirds are 3-0-0-0 against Guelph this season. Flint won, 4-3, in its prior trip to the Sleeman Centre on November 22...the Firebirds are 12-6-2-0 all-time in road games against Guelph.

UP NEXT: Flint will continue its road trip on Saturday night in Erie against the Otters. Puck drop at the Erie Insurance Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.







