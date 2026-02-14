Rangers Double up Frontenacs and Earn 2,000th Win in Franchise History
Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers centre Sam O'Reilly (left) faces off with the Kingston Frontenacs
(Kitchener Rangers)
Kingston, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 4-2 on Friday night earning their first victory in Kingston since the 2019-20 season and marking the clubs 2,000th victory in franchise history. After a scoreless first period, the Rangers put four unanswered goals past the Kingston Frontenacs, one with the man advantage to take a four-goal lead in to the third period. The Fronts added two consolation goals late in the period to cut the Rangers lead in half, but the game would end there.
Scoring Summary:
Second Period
KIT 1 - KGN 0
6:37 Christian Humphreys (21) - Jack Pridham, Matthew Andonovski
KIT 2 - KGN 0
10:14 Jack Pridham (35) - Cameron Arquette, Christian Humphreys
KIT 3 - KGN 0 - GWG
15:30 Cameron Arquette (13) - Christian Humphreys, Jack Pridham
KIT 4 - KGN 0
17:35 Gabriel Chiarot (20) - Haeden Ellis, Matthew Andonovski
Third Period
KIT 4 - KGN 1 - PPG
7:50 Alex Misiak (10) - Alex McLean, Vann Williamson
KIT 4 - KGN 2
18:37 Adam Kelly (1) - Riley Clark, Matthew Frost
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 39 - KGN 20
Power play: KIT 1/3 - KGN 1/1
FO%: KIT 64% - KGN 36%
The Starting Goalies:
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 18/20 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
Matthew Minchak (KGN) - 35/39 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
After Friday's game against Kingston, the East Avenue Blue wrap up the weekend in the nation's capital against the Ottawa 67's on Saturday, February 14th. Kitchener will then head to Peterborough to finish a three-game road trip in a Monday matinee on February 16th. Puck drop against Ottawa is set for 3:00 p.m. at TD Place. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
