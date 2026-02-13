Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Kingston Frontenacs - February 13th, 2026

Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kitchener Rangers make their lone trip to Kingston this Friday for their final matchup against the Frontenacs, and they are looking to even-up the season set. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

Live Stats 

Live Tweets 

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

Kitchener and Kingston last met back in November 2025 at The Aud. In the matchup, the Frontencas earned a 3-2 victory in regulation against the Rangers. Luke Ellinas scored with under two minutes in the third period to cut into a 3-1 Frontenacs lead, but the Rangers couldn't find the equalizer.

Over the Years:

Friday's cross-conference showdown is the second and final meeting between Kitchener and Kingston this season, with the Rangers 0-1-0-0 in the only previous matchup this year. Last season, the teams split the season series with Kitchener winning on home ice and losing in Kingston. The Blueshirts are looking to end a three-game losing streak at the Slush Puppie Arena.

RANGERS ROUND UP (35-12-4-1)

Kitchener reclaimed the top spot in the Western Conference after Tuesday's game, tied in points with the Flint Firebirds and Windsor Spitfires, but have a game in hand. Sam O'Reilly capped off the night with a pair of late goals, including one on the penalty kill and another into the empty net, boosting his season total to 48 points (21G, 27A). Dylan Edwards edged past Jack Pridham to take over as the Rangers' leading scorer with 68 points (30G, 38A). He's now riding a five-game points streak recording at least two points in each of those games. The spotlight was shared with Gabriel Chiarot as well, who made waves from the back end, tallying three points with a goal and two assists.

Christian Humphreys leads the league in total assists (47), as well as assists on the power play (24). The lethal connection of Humphreys and Pridham on the power play has Kitchener ranked third (26.5%) in the OHL with the man advantage.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE KINGSTON FRONTENACS (24-24-2-2)

The Kingston Frontenacs fell 6-3 to the Barrie Colts on Thursday, leaving them in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points. Goals came from Alex Misiak, Landon Wright, and Maleek McGovan, each finding the back of the net in separate periods to keep the game competitive. Kieren Dervin continues to shine as a playmaker, recording two assists and holding 32 points (12G, 20A), just behind team leader Alex McLean, who has 37 points (10G, 27A). Rookie Alex Kulemin stands out as one of the top fifteen first-year players in the OHL, providing an offensive spark for Kingston.

Drafted Frontenacs:

The Kingston Frontenacs have just one NHL prospect on their roster: Kieren Dervin (Vancouver Canucks).

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Kingston Frontenacs will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After Friday's game against Kingston, the East Avenue Blue wrap up the weekend in the nation's capital against the Ottawa 67's on Saturday, February 14th. Kitchener will then head to Peterborough to finish a three-game road trip in a Monday matinee on February 16th. Puck drop against Ottawa is set for 3:00 p.m. at TD Place.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







