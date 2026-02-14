Carter Picks up Two Assists in Road Loss to Oshawa
Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes defence sets up against the Oshawa Generals
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: RCAH Sports)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Friday, February 13, the Peterborough Petes were in Oshawa to take on the rival Oshawa Generals. The Generals won the game by a score of 8-4.
Leon Kolarik led the way for the Petes with a goal and an assist, giving him eight points in his last four games. Newly signed defenceman Holden Carter grabbed his first OHL point in the loss, picking up two assists in his second career game. Calum Hartnell scored his first OHL goal, while Garrett Frazer and Brett Hammond each scored their first goal as a Pete. Adam Novotny and Aiden Young also had an assist in the game.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Oshawa Goal (1:38) - Harrison Franssen (19), Assists - Aiden O'Donnell (14), Brady Blaseg (9)
Peterborough Goal (8:42) - Calum Hartnell (1), Assists - Adam Novotný (28), Leon Kolarik (20)
Oshawa Goal (11:00) - Lucas Moore (5), Assists - Rowen Sang (2), Charlie Hilton (5)
Oshawa Goal (12:25) PP - Owen Griffin (22), Assists - Aiden O'Donnell (15), Anthony Timmerman (4)
Oshawa Goal (14:30) - Harrison Franssen (20), Assist - Lucas Moore (14)
Second Period:
Oshawa Goal (11:53) - Onni Kalto (11), Assists - Owen Griffin (25), Luke Posthumus (27)
Oshawa Goal (16:57) - Luke Posthumus (13), Assist - Lucas Moore (15)
Third Period:
Oshawa Goal (:25) - Owen Griffin (23), Assists - Lucas Moore (16), Leo Laschon (4)
Peterborough Goal (2:04) - Leon Kolarik (17), Assists - Holden Carter (first OHL point), Brett Hammond (7)
Oshawa Goal (5:27) - Vadim Smirnov (9), Assist - Brady Murnane (4)
Peterborough Goal (14:48) - Garrett Frazer (3), Unassisted
Peterborough Goal (15:21) - Brett Hammond (11), Assists - Aiden Young (25), Holden Carter (2)
The Petes are back in action on Monday, February 16, when they host the Kitchener Rangers for their Family Day/Next Gen Game. The game is presented by Tim Hortons, in support of Five Counties Children's Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets for the game are sold out, but the game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
