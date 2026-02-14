Barabanov Scores Six Points in 11-3 Win over Sting

Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Sarnia, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit visited the Sarnia Sting Friday night for their third meeting of the season. Dima Zhilkin and Brody Pepoy led the scoring for the Spirit, each picking up a hat trick in the 11-3 win on the road. Egor Barabanov had himself a night, picking up a goal and five assists for a single-game best.

Levi Harper opened the scoring 1:06 into the first after he fired one in from the left circle for his tenth goal of the season. Egor Barabanov found him all alone for the assist as the Spirit took an early 1-0 lead.

Beckam Edwards responded for the Sting after he buried his 16th of the season on a tip-in. Jack Van Volsen picked up the assist with the centering pass as the Sting and Spirit stood tied at 1-1 2:10 into the first.

The Spirit would take back the lead after Brody Pepoy danced around the Sting's netminder for his tenth of the season. James Guo picked up the primary assist as the Spirit led 2-1 at 4:50.

The Spirit extended their lead to two on the power play after a passing play found Dima Zhilkin in the slot for their third of the period. Levi Harper and Egor Barabanov picked up their second points of the game with the assist as the Spirit took a 3-1 lead at 6:57.

Dima Zhilkin scored his second goal of the period after he fired in a one-timer for his 27th of the season. Levi Harper and Egor Barabanov set up the play for their third points of the game for the Spirit's fourth goal of the period at 10:08

The Sarnia Sting exchanged goaltender Kale Osipenko for Patrick Quinlan at the tail end of the first period.

After 1: SAG 4 - 1 SAR (Total Shots: 13 - 15)

Spirit rookie Sawyer Schmidt scored his first career goal to open the scoring in the second period, firing in a rocket on the rush from between the dots. Brody Najim found him on the breakout for the primary assist, and Liam Storch picked up the secondary at 4:36.

Brody Pepoy scored his second of the game after he cleaned up a loose puck in the crease. Pepoy scored unassisted at 5:47 to make it 6-1 in favor of the Spirit.

James Guo continued the offensive for the Spirit, scoring his 6th of the season with a one-timer during a four-on-four. Nikita Klepov set up the play for the primary assist, and Egor Barabanov picked up his fourth assist of the game at 7:10

The Spirit picked up their fourth goal of the period on the powerplay after Egor Barabanov set up Nikita Klepov on the one-timer. James Guo picked up the secondary assist as the Spirit led 8-1 at 8:40

Hughston Hurt scored for the Sting off the rush for his first goal of the season. Jack Van Volsen picked up his second point of the game with an assist as the Sting trailed 8-2 at 12:56 into the second.

After 2: SAG 8 - 2 SAR (2nd period shots: 7 - 7 Total shots: 20 - 22)

Goaltender Kale Osipenko reentered the game for Sarnia at the start of the third period.

Dima Zhilkin completed the hat trick on the powerplay 5:20 into the period, making it 9-2 for the Spirit. Nikita Klepov picked up the assist after he sent it down low for the deflection to pick up his third point of the game.

The Sarnia Sting responded a little under halfway through the third after rookie Easton Walos scored after banking the puck in off the back of Kaleb Papineau from behind the net. Walos scored his 20th of the season unassisted at 7:04 to make it 9-3.

Brody Pepoy scored his third of the game on the power play to complete the hat trick late in the third after his shot bounced off a Sting defender. James Guo picked up his fourth point of the game as the Sting led 10-3 at 13:44.

Egor Barabanov picked up his sixth point of the game after a scrum in the crease bounced in favor of the Spirit. Dima Zhilkin and Nikita Klepov picked up the assists on the Barabanov goal as the Spirit took an 11-3 lead at 14:08.

Final: SAG 11 - 3 SAR (3rd period shots 8 - 10, Total shots 28 - 32)

Powerplays: SAG 5/7 SAR 0/5

Goaltenders: SAG: Kaleb Papineau (29 saves, 32 shots) SAR: Kale Osipenko (10 saves, 18 shots) Patrick Quinlan (7 saves, 11 shots)

The Spirit play next on February 14th, hosting the Windsor Spitfires at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop on Saturday night is at 7:05pm.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.