Attack Set for Greyhounds and Knights on Family Day Weekend

Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack will be back at home for a 7pm game on Saturday as the Soo Greyhounds are in town before the Attack leave for London for a Monday Family Day game at 2pm against the Knights. The Attack find themselves on the wrong end of a five game streak, losing their last five and will be looking to turn it around back at home as they now sit in fourth place in the Midwest Division, three points back of the Guelph Storm.

HEAD TO HEAD:

Saturday will be the second and final matchup between the Attack and the Greyhounds, with the Greyhounds coming out on top 6-4 back on December 14th. The Attack come into this game looking to snap a losing streak while the Greyhounds come in winning three of their last four. Saturday's game will also be the first and only time former Attack goaltender Carter George will visit the Bayshore this regular season. The second game of this family day weekend for the Attack is against the Knights, this will be the last meeting between the Attack and Knights. The last two matchups seen the Knights taking both 5-4 and they bring a two game losing streak into this weekend.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (20-28-2-3)

As the Attack return home after a 5 game road trip they are now 20-28-2-3 after dropping all five of those games and will be looking for a better result here at home. In their last 10 games the Attack are 2-7-1-0, and will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit in 7th for goals for and will turn to their top performers Pierce Mbuyi (28-29-57), Tristan Delisle (25-22-47), Harry Nansi (10-32-42), Cole Zurwaski (21-20-41) and Lenny Greenberg (9-26-35) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (7 W, 4.18 GAA and 0.891 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (3 W, 4.46 GAA and 0.865 SAV%) to shut the door this weekend. The Attack look to continued success with their fifth ranked power play, which is clicking at a 24.3% rate.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among two players drafted to the NHL, Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs) who were both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft. The future is now for the Attack with 6 players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American Skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft; Pierce Mbuyi (44th), Cole Zurawski (47th), Wesley Royston (51st) Elliot Arnett (127th), Julian Brown (197th) and Nicholas Sykora (221st).

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), Braedyn Rogers (Rochester Institute of Technology), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS (32-16-1-3)

Coming in to this game the Greyhounds are 32-16-1-3 and sit in fourth in the Western Conference. The Greyhounds are 6-2-0-2 in their last 10 games and come into this game with a two game winning streak. The Greyhounds will be looking to Marco Mignosa (22-43-65), Christopher Brown (17-34-51) and Chase Reid (18-29-47) to provide an offensive spark, while goaltenders, Carter George (17 W, 2.65 GAA, .910 SAV%), and Landon Miller (18 W, 2.81 GAA, .891 SAV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED GREYHOUNDS:

The Greyhounds have seven current player drafted to the NHL, three taken in the 2024 NHL Draft, Lukas Fischer (STL), Carter George (LA), and Landon Miller (DET). The other four were taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, Brady Martin (NSH), Jordan Charron (PIT), Marco Mignosa (TB), and Travis Hayes (PIT).

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (30-18-4-1)

Heading into this Saturday game the Knights are 30-18-4-1 and 5-3-1-1 in their last 10. The Knights are currently in second in the Midwest Division sitting 10 points behind the Kitchener Rangers. Leading the way for the Knights is Ryan Brown (19-29-48), Henry Brzustewicz (15-22-37), and Jaxon Cover (15-21-36). The Knights will be looking for strong play from their goaltenders, Aleksei Medevdev (16 W, 3.07 GAA and 0.899 SAV%) and Sebastian Gatto (14 W, 2.35 GAA and .917 SAV%).

DRAFTED KNIGHTS:

The Knights have five players drafted to the NHL, one of which was drafted in the 2023 NHL Draft, that being Jesse Nurmi (NYI), one also being in the 2024 NHL Draft William Nicholl (EDM), and the other three were picked in the 2025 NHL Draft, Henry Brzustewicz (LA), Linus Funck (COL) and Aleksei Medevdev (VAN).

Tickets for the game Saturday are extremely limited with less than 30 single seats and standing tickets remaining.

Stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Sat. Feb. 14, 2026 vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 vs Brampton Steelheads, 7pm

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







