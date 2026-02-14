Knights Clinch Playoff Spot With Shootout Win Vs Greyhounds

Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It took just under 10 minutes to open the scoring, as Sault St. Marie forward Travis Hayes redirected a point shot from Justin Cloutier.

London responded to even the game before the end of the first. Jaxon Cover found the back of the net on his birthday while the Knights were on a two man advantage powerplay.

In the middle frame, London earned its second 5-on-3 powerplay of the game, where Henry Brustewicz netted his 16th of the season to give the Knights their first lead of the game.

The Knights weren't done in the middle frame, as Caleb Mitchell tallied off an ensuing scrum around Greyhound goaltender Carter George to double the lead.

Sault St. Marie fought their way back in the final regulation frame, with back-to-back goals from Greyhounds forward Jeremy Martin sending the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, it was the goaltenders who stole the show, keeping the game tied at 3-3 and requiring a shootout to settle the extra point

In the shootout, Knights goaltender Sebastian Gatto shut the door, making both saves while Ryan Brown & Henry Brzustewicz found a way past Carter George, giving the Knights a 4-3 win and clinching the team a spot in the postseason.

London returns to action Monday, February 16th. Playing host to the Owen Sound Attack at 2:00pm.







