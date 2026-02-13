Kingston Has Another Heavyweight Tilt in Front of Them against Kitchener

Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are right back to work tonight at Slush Puppie Place as they host the Kitchener Rangers at 7:05PM, looking to turn the page quickly after a 6-3 loss to the Barrie Colts on Thursday night.

Kingston went toe-to-toe with the hottest team in the OHL for forty minutes in Barrie, playing one of their more complete road efforts in recent weeks. But the opening stretch of the third period proved costly, as the Colts struck three times in a span of five and a half minutes to put the game out of reach. Despite the final score, there were plenty of positives to build on and they'll need that same level tonight against another red-hot opponent.

Kitchener enters the contest sitting fourth overall in the league and riding an 8-1-1-0 run over their last ten games. Since arriving via trade, Sam O'Reilly has been electric, piling up 20 points in just 14 games. The Rangers' firepower doesn't stop there. Dylan Edwards (68 points), Jack Pridham (67), and Christian Humphreys (67) all sit inside the OHL's top ten in scoring, giving Kitchener one of the most dangerous offensive groups in the league.

For Kingston, the response will be key. The Frontenacs have shown an ability to rebound well following losses, and they'll lean on the chemistry that continues to grow within their lineup. Alex Misiak has been a driving force since being acquired from the Erie Otters, fitting in seamlessly alongside fellow countryman Tomas Pobezal. The pair has provided a spark offensively, and with a quick turnaround at home, Kingston will look to channel last night's strong effort into a full sixty-minute performance.

Against one of the league's elite, it's another opportunity for the Frontenacs to prove they can skate stride-for-stride with the OHL's best; this time in front of the home crowd.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Kieren Dervin (#9): Dervin has been Mr. Consistent in his last 10 games, putting up three goals and eight assists over that stretch, including a pair of assists last night against the Barrie Colts. The Vancouver Canucks prospect has also found consistency with his linemates as of late, starring alongside Nolan Buttar and Alex McLean. Dervin and McLean are the top two on the team in scoring, and are building chemistry as the season goes along.

Kitchener - Dylan Edwards (#16): The overage forward is in the midst of his best season of his OHL career as he goes for an OHL Championship with the Rangers. Up until a third of the way through this season, Edwards had been with the Erie Otters his entire career, but a trade the Kitchener Rangers lit a spark in Edwards that has seen him skyrocket to 6th in the league points race. Edwards just hit the 30-goal mark this past Tuesday night against London.

