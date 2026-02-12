Frontenacs Facing off against One of the Hottest Teams in the League Tonight

Published on February 12, 2026

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are back on the road tonight for a 7:00PM matchup against the red hot Barrie Colts at Sadlon Arena and if the season series tells us anything, this one should be tight.

Kingston and Barrie have met twice this year, with the Colts taking both games by identical 2-1 scores. The margins have been razor thin. Matt Minchak started both contests and gave the Frontenacs every chance to win, including a 40+ save performance in one of those matchups. But with Gavin Betts playing some strong hockey lately, there's a real question about who will get the nod tonight. Either way, Kingston will need a big performance in net against one of the league's hottest teams.

Barrie enters the game on a 13-1-0-0 run since the trade deadline, proving they added the right pieces around their core. They've been closing out tight games and are especially tough on home ice, where they've picked up 16 wins this season. The Frontenacs will need to be sharp, structured, and disciplined to slow them down.

There is a boost coming for Kingston's lineup tonight as Tomas Pobezal (injury) and Alex McLean (illness) both return after missing Sunday's game against Brantford. Getting two top-six forwards back is a significant lift, adding skill, depth, and stability throughout the lineup.

With two one-goal losses to the Colts already this season, the Frontenacs know they're right there. Tonight is another opportunity to break through, this time on Barrie's home ice.

Players to Watch:

Kingston: Alex Misiak (#86) - After a slow start to the season with the Erie Otters, Misiak has been lighting it up and finding his way with the Frontenacs since being acquired at the trade deadline. The Slovakian native has 2 goals and 9 assists in 12 games with Kingston after putting up 18 points through 31 games in Erie. The change of scenery has done wonders for Misiak, and this is surely just the beginning.

Barrie: Brad Gardiner (#25) - Gardiner just recently played his 300th OHL game a couple weeks back, and he's just two points away from surpassing his highest season total in his career. The Aurora native is enjoying his overage season in Barrie's top-six as he looks to end his junior career with an OHL Championship.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







