Family Day Game and Kids Takeover Presented by Beth and Ryan Waller

Published on February 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Monday, February 16th is Family Day and Kids Takeover presented by Beth and Ryan Waller Sales Representatives with Keller Williams Home Group Realty, as the Erie Otters come to town for a 2:07pm puck drop.

The youngest members of Storm City will be running the show at the Sleeman Centre. Throughout the game, kids will help Storm staff at all levels of our game day, from General Manager to PA Announcer. Monday's game will also feature our Game Asylum Kids Zone. Fans can visit our Kids Zone pre-game through to the start of the third period for video games, puzzles, and much more!

Family Day is a great day to bring the entire family to the Sleeman Centre and meet your favourite Storm players following the game! Once the game ends, more fun begins as fans with tickets are welcome on the ice for a Skate with the Storm. Only fans with skates will be allowed on the ice. Helmets are not required but strongly encouraged.

About Beth and Ryan Waller

Beth grew up in Guelph, and after moving away to attend university and spending several years living and working in Toronto, she returned to her hometown. After spending time at home raising her three daughters, she joined Ryan in 2019. Ryan grew up in Guelph and returned to the Royal City in 2008 to continue his successful corporate career in the advertising, market and sales fields. This experience has proven extremely useful in his real estate career, providing his clients with unique, effective sales strategies. He works together with his wife, Beth.

