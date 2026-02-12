Bulldogs Sign 2025 Draft Selection Benjamin Carr

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of 2025 draftee, forward Benjamin Carr from the Ottawa Myers Automotive U18 AAA program to a Standard Players Agreement commencing in the 2026-27 OHL season.

Carr, selected in 91st overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft, is a towering presence at 6' 6 ", 201lbs, that was selected off a productive season where he posted 7 goals & 12 assists for 19 points over 32 games while serving as the captain of Ottawa Myers Automotive U16 AAA team. Carr's performance and leadership led him to a one game callup to the U18 level where Carr recorded a hat-trick in a sign of things to come.

Recovering from an off-season injury, Carr returned to action in 2026 with the U18 AAA program and has been a standout since, recording 4 goals & 6 assists for 10 points over 8 games in HEO league play since returning.

"Ben Carr is a prototypical two - way centre with pro size and presence at 6'6. He plays the game the right way - hard, direct, and responsible in all three zones ." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman.

"He wins draws, protects pucks, finishes checks, and takes pride in playing against other teams' top players. His combination of size, toughness, and details down the middle gives a lineup stability and identity. Players built like Ben are difficult to play against and are extremely valuable in meaningful games."







