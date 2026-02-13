Attack End Road Trip with a 6-3 Loss in Niagara

Published on February 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack were in Niagara to face the IceDogs in hopes of ending the road trip on a winning note. Unfortunately for the Attack, it was a slow start and they were unable to comeback after falling behind early, dropping their fifth in a row, 6-3. Leading the offence for the IceDogs was Ethan Czata with a hat trick, while Riley Patterson, Hayden Reid, and Ivan Galiyanov all had a goal a piece. Julian Brown, Pierce Mbuyi, and Jared Langdon found the back of the net for the Attack, while Trenten Bennett and Matthew Koprowski shared the duties in net for the second consecutive game.

The first period started out all IceDogs as they were all over the Attack through the first 7 minutes getting up 2-0 and outshooting the Attack 9-0. Bennett made some big saves early on but ended up getting beat by Patterson on a one timer and then Reid on shorthanded breakaway. Then with just under 5 minutes left in the period the IceDogs struck again, this time on a back door one timer power play goal from Czata extending the lead to 3-0 and forcing a change in the Attack net.

The Attack came out to start the second frame with more jump. Five minutes into the second, a shot from the blue line from Brown had eyes for the back of the net cutting the IceDogs lead to 3-1. The IceDogs, however, fired back when Czata found his own rebound and put it in the net for his second of the night, restoring the three goal lead. Just over halfway through the period Mbuyi got one back for the Attack, notching his 28th of the season ripping home the one timer while on the power play. Three minutes after the Mbuyi goal, Langdon got another one for the Attack. After a strong forecheck turned the puck over, Harry Nansi found Langdon alone in front and he capitalized, putting it past Robertson making in a one goal game. The second period seen the Attack outshoot the IceDogs 10-9 and head into the break down 4-3.

The first 10 minutes of the third period saw both teams killing off a penalties which generated some chances for both sides and even better saves by Koprowski and Robertson. Halfway through the period, the IceDogs capitalized on a short-handed break, when Reid found Galiyanov alone out front and beat Koprowski for the IceDogs second short handed goal of the game, increasing the lead to 5-3 for the IceDogs. The Attack were unable to answer back and the IceDogs capped it off with an empty netter off the stick of Czata, giving him a hat-trick on the night and making the final 6-3 for Niagara.

The Attack will now return home to the comfy confines of the Harry Lumley Bayshore, where they will look to start to turn things around Saturday when the SOO Greyhounds come to town. Tickets for this game are extremely limited with less than 30 single seats and standing tickets remaining.

