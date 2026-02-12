IceDogs Call up Mullins

Published on February 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

ST. CATHARINES, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have called up forward Will Mullins on a Floating Affiliate Contract. The IceDogs drafted Mullins last year in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. Mullins is just 16 years old and was taken by the IceDogs in the seventh round at 132nd overall.

Mullins was born in Ottawa and played his minor hockey for Ottawa Myers Automotive AAA. This year, he was playing just outside of Ottawa at the Junior A level for the Kemptville 73's of the CCHL. This season, Mullins put up 45 points in 45 games as a rookie with the 73's, who are in first place in the Robinson Division. Mullins' 45 points are the 11th most in the CCHL.

Will Mullins will wear No. 22 for the IceDogs. Welcome to Dog Country, Will!

Mullins is expected to suit up for the IceDogs for the first time on February 12th, 2026 against the Owen Sound Attack.

