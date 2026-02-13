Walton, Novotný Pick up Four Points Each in Petes Win over First Place 67's

Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Ottawa 67's

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Ottawa 67's(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, February 12, the Peterborough Petes hosted the first place Ottawa 67's in front of their 17th sold-out crowd of the season. The game was presented by Gravity Group, in support of BGC Kawarthas. The Petes exploded for five goals in the second period, ultimately winning the game by a score of 7-3.

Kieron Walton (2G, 2A) and Adam Novotný (1G, 3A) both led the way for the Petes with four points each, while Aiden Young scored twice and added an assist. Leon Kolarik also had a multi-point game, scoring and picking up an assist. Brennan Faulkner scored, with Yanis Lutz, Matthew Perreault, Graydon Strohack, and Matthew Soto all getting an assist. Easton Rye made 31 saves in the game, taking over the OHL lead in wins with 29.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Ottawa Goal (6:35) - Nic Sima (15), Assists - Connor Bewick (14), Frankie Marrelli (21)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (5:00) - Adam Novotný (25), Assists - Leon Kolarik (19), Yanis Lutz (19)

Peterborough Goal (5:40) - Aiden Young (16), Assists - Matthew Perreault (19), Kieron Walton (36)

Peterborough Goal (12:22) - Kieron Walton (33), Assists - Grayden Strohack (8), Aiden Young (24)

Peterborough Goal (13:06) SH - Brennan Faulkner (19), Unassisted

Ottawa Goal (14:48) Filip Ekberg (19), Assists Kohyn Eshkawkogan (33), Jasper Kuhta (20)

Peterborough Goal (18:41) - Aiden Young (17), Assist - Adam Novotný (24)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (8:18) PP - Kieron Walton (34), Assists - Matthew Soto (26), Adam Novotný (25)

Ottawa Goal (10:48) - Brayden Krawczyk (4), Assists - Teddy Spitznagel (4), Reid Hayes (3)

Peterborough Goal (12:39) - Leon Kolarik (16), Assist - Adam Novotný (26)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, February 13, when they travel to Oshawa to take on the rival Oshawa Generals for Friday Night Faceoff. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre.. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and for free on Flo Hockey 's social media accounts.

