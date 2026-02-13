Walton, Novotný Pick up Four Points Each in Petes Win over First Place 67's
Published on February 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Ottawa 67's
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, February 12, the Peterborough Petes hosted the first place Ottawa 67's in front of their 17th sold-out crowd of the season. The game was presented by Gravity Group, in support of BGC Kawarthas. The Petes exploded for five goals in the second period, ultimately winning the game by a score of 7-3.
Kieron Walton (2G, 2A) and Adam Novotný (1G, 3A) both led the way for the Petes with four points each, while Aiden Young scored twice and added an assist. Leon Kolarik also had a multi-point game, scoring and picking up an assist. Brennan Faulkner scored, with Yanis Lutz, Matthew Perreault, Graydon Strohack, and Matthew Soto all getting an assist. Easton Rye made 31 saves in the game, taking over the OHL lead in wins with 29.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Ottawa Goal (6:35) - Nic Sima (15), Assists - Connor Bewick (14), Frankie Marrelli (21)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (5:00) - Adam Novotný (25), Assists - Leon Kolarik (19), Yanis Lutz (19)
Peterborough Goal (5:40) - Aiden Young (16), Assists - Matthew Perreault (19), Kieron Walton (36)
Peterborough Goal (12:22) - Kieron Walton (33), Assists - Grayden Strohack (8), Aiden Young (24)
Peterborough Goal (13:06) SH - Brennan Faulkner (19), Unassisted
Ottawa Goal (14:48) Filip Ekberg (19), Assists Kohyn Eshkawkogan (33), Jasper Kuhta (20)
Peterborough Goal (18:41) - Aiden Young (17), Assist - Adam Novotný (24)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (8:18) PP - Kieron Walton (34), Assists - Matthew Soto (26), Adam Novotný (25)
Ottawa Goal (10:48) - Brayden Krawczyk (4), Assists - Teddy Spitznagel (4), Reid Hayes (3)
Peterborough Goal (12:39) - Leon Kolarik (16), Assist - Adam Novotný (26)
The Petes are back in action on Friday, February 13, when they travel to Oshawa to take on the rival Oshawa Generals for Friday Night Faceoff. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre.. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and for free on Flo Hockey 's social media accounts.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Adam Novotný vs. the Ottawa 67's
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Kieron Walton vs. the Ottawa 67's
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Ottawa 67's
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2026
- Attack End Road Trip with a 6-3 Loss in Niagara - Owen Sound Attack
- Walton, Novotný Pick up Four Points Each in Petes Win over First Place 67's - Peterborough Petes
- A Tight Game Slips Away in the Third as the Frontenacs Lose 6-3 to the Colts - Kingston Frontenacs
- Holy Mackinaw, It's a Family Day Game - Sudbury Wolves
- Learn More About the Upcoming PEVS Protect Night Night Courtesy of Nick FitzGibbon - Guelph Storm
- Game Day - February 13 - FLNT at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Frontenacs' Aleks Kulemin Suspended for Five Games - OHL
- Attack Alumni Watch - Bears in the NHL Olympic Break Edition - Owen Sound Attack
- Frontenacs Facing off against One of the Hottest Teams in the League Tonight - Kingston Frontenacs
- IceDogs Call up Mullins - Niagara IceDogs
- Bulldogs Sign 2025 Draft Selection Benjamin Carr - Brantford Bulldogs
- Family Day Game and Kids Takeover Presented by Beth and Ryan Waller - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Walton, Novotný Pick up Four Points Each in Petes Win over First Place 67's
- Petes Sign Defenceman Holden Carter to OHL Standard Player Agreement
- Walton Scores Twice in Overtime Win over Attack
- Everything You Need to Know About Pink in the Rink Presented by Paris Marine
- Petes Take Down Frontenacs in Kingston