Walton Scores Twice in Overtime Win over Attack

Published on February 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye, defencmen Carson Cameron (far left) and Garrett Frazer vs. the Owen Sound Attack

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, February 5, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Owen Sound Attack in front of their 15th sell-out of the season for Country Night presented by KX 105. After the Petes hit two posts in overtime, Kieron Walton scored his second of the night to win the game by a score of 3-2.

Kieron Walton led the way for the Petes, scoring twice, while Matthew Perreault had a career high three assists. Leon Kolarik also picked up two points, scoring and adding an assist. Adam Novotný and Yanis Lutz each had an assist in the game. Easton Rye stopped 36, once again tying the league lead with his 27th win of the season.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Owen Sound Goal (10:38) - Cole Zurawski (19), Assists - Jake Crawford (19), Blake Munnings (2)

Peterborough Goal (14:31) PP - Kieron Walton (31), Assists - Adam Novotny (23), Matthew Perreult (15)

Peterborough Goal (19:34) - Leon Kolarik (14), Assists - Yanis Lutz (17), Matthew Perreault (16)

Second Period:

No Score

Third Period:

Owen Sound Goal (14:41) - Pierce Mbuyi (26), Assists - John Banks (30), Caden Taylor (16)

Overtime Period:

Peterborough Goal (4:24) - Kieron Walton (32), Assists - Leon Kolarik (17), Matthew Perreault (17)

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, February 7, when they host the Sudbury Wolves for their Pink in the Rink game. The game is presented by Paris Marine, in support of Survivors Abreast. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. A very limited number of tickets are still available at the Petes Store, or. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

