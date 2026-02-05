Gavin Betts Slams the Door on Bulldogs in a Midweek Classic

Published on February 5, 2026

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







BRANTFORD- It was another midweek matchup between the Frontenacs and the Bulldogs as Kingston made their way to Brantford Wednesday night.

Kingston came out of the gate flying on Wednesday, throwing 13 shots on David Egorov compared to the 7 Brantford tested Gavin Betts with. The only goal of the period, courtesy of Gabriel Frasca on a Betts turnover, would give Brantford a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Gavin Betts was the story of the second period. Brantford would pepper Betts with 15 shots in the second period, but the Frontenacs goalie stood tall, stopping every shot he faced. At the other end, Egorov would only have to face three Frontenac shots in the middle frame. Brantford would carry its 1-0 lead into the final period. The third period would be more of the same, Gavin Betts would continue to be spectacular, making eight more quality saves in the third period. The Frontenacs were unable to solve Egorov in the third period as well, forcing overtime Wednesday night. The Frontenacs would be on the power play for the majority of the extra frame. Kingston would throw seven high danger shots in the direction of Egorov, including one that found the back of the net off the stick of Aleks Kulemin. Unfortunately, after a review, the goal was called back for offside, and a shootout would be required to find a winner. Gavin Betts would continue to shine in the skills competition, stopping both Brantford skaters. Head Coach Troy Mann would select Aleks Kulemin to shoot first; he would score. Quickly following another Betts Save, Adam Kelly would beat Egorov, giving the Frontenacs a massive 2-1 victory over the top-seeded Bulldogs.

The extra point is huge for the Frontenacs, who host the Owen Sound Attack on Friday before seeing the Bulldogs at Slush Puppie Place Sunday afternoon.







