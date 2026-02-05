Firebirds Prevail in Sarnia, 6-3

Published on February 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SARNIA, Ont. - Kevin He had a hat trick, Darian Anderson scored twice and the Flint Firebirds weathered an uneven third period to drop the Sarnia Sting, 6-3, on Wednesday night at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds took the lead in the first period with a power play goal from Anderson. He faked a snap shot at the top of the left circle then flipped a wrister that beat Patrick Quinlan high on the blocker side. Flint then extended that lead later in the first after Urban Podrekar took a slap shot that Josh Bonnyman tipped on the way to the net. The puck bounced off the crossbar and sat in the crease where Jacob Battaglia poked it home to push the lead to 2-0.

That lead grew to 3-0 in the second period when Jimmy Lombardi shook himself loose and fired a shot off Quinlan's blocker. The rebound bounced to Anderson who shoved it home as the lead swelled to three.

Sarnia got itself on the board in the third period though as Beckham Edwards fed a pass to Ben Pickell from behind the net. Pickell chipped it through Mason Vaccari on the near post to cut the lead to two. The Sting then brough themselves within one after Tyler Challenger dug the puck off the boards at the right wing and found Jack Van Volsen in the high slot. Van Volsen's shot was blocked but Challenger grabbed the rebound and slung it over a sprawling Vaccari to make the score 3-2.

Flint quickly answered when He carried the puck out of his own zone and sped down the left wing. He fired a snapper past Quinlan's blocker and the Firebirds were up a pair. Sarnia then pulled Quinlan for an extra attacker and Lombardi fed He for an empty netter that pushed the Flint lead to 5-2.

The Sting weren't done though and struck again when Cameron Aucoin took a shot from the blue line that Liam Beamish tipped on the way through. It skipped past Vaccari to bring Sarnia within one. Sarnia again pulled the goaltender and again it was He who buried an empty netter for the hat trick and to cement a 6-3 win.

Flint improved to 33-12-3-2 in the win while Sarnia fell to 14-30-5-1. The Firebirds are now 3-2-1-1 against the Sting this season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Kevin He has six goals and three assists in his last three games...Flint was outshot, 18-5 in the third period. The Firebirds scored on 50% of their shots in the period...Darian Anderson scored his 13th and 14th goals. It was his second two-goal game of the season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will head north to take on the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night. Puck drop at the GFL Memorial Gardens is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.







