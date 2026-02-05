Attack Set for Eastern Road Trip

The Owen Sound Attack will begin a five game road trip Thursday, starting with three Eastern Conference teams, they will go to Peterborough to take on the Petes on Thursday, before going to Kingston for a meeting with the Frontenacs on Friday, with both those games being a 7:05pm start. Then the Attack will finish the weekend on Sunday in Ottawa with a game against the 67's at 3pm. The Attack go into this road trip with a bit of a spark and will look to continue their momentum after taking two of their last three games, both those wins coming against tough divisional opponents in the Kitchener Rangers and the Guelph Storm.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This weekend will be the second and final meeting between the Attack and their opponents on the Eastern road swing. In the last five years these have been close matchups with the Attack holding the slight edge in all three 4-3, and will be looking to add to that starting later this week. The Attack dropped the first meeting with the Petes this season 5-3 in Owen Sound back on January 3rd. Last season the Attack swept the season series taking both games and now this season, look to prevent the Petes from doing so on Thursday. It is the opposite scenario for the game Friday in Kingston as the Attack took the first matchup 7-3 on November 30th in Owen Sound and will now look for the season series sweep after dropping both games last season against the Frontenacs. Sunday in Ottawa the Attack will look to sweep that season series as well after splitting the matchups last season. This season the Attack took the first game against the 67's in Owen Sound 2-1 on November 22nd.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (20-24-1-3)

Heading into this roadtrip the Attack are now 20-24-1-3 and will be looking to come back home with some more wins under their belt. In their last 10 games the Attack are 2-8-0-0, winning two of their last three and will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit in 7th for goals for and will turn to their top performers Pierce Mbuyi (25-28-53), Tristan Delisle (24-21-45), Harry Nansi (10-29-39), Cole Zurwaski (18-20-38) and Lenny Greenberg (8-24-32) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (7 W, 4.09 GAA and 0.895 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (3 W, 4.35 GAA and 0.872 SAV%) to stop the push from these Eastern teams this weekend. The Attack look to continued success with their fourth ranked power play, which is clicking at a 25.1% rate and for a reemergence of their relentless penalty killing from the start of the season.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among two players drafted to the NHL, Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs) who were both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft. The future is now for the Attack with 6 players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American Skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft; Pierce Mbuyi (44th), Cole Zurawski (47th), Wesley Royston (51st) Elliot Arnett (127th), Julian Brown (197th) and Nicholas Sykora (221st).

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), Braedyn Rogers (Rochester Institute of Technology), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE PETES (27-19-1-2)

Coming in to this game the Petes are 27-19-1-2 and sit in fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Petes are 5-5-0-0 in their last 10 games and also come into this game winning two of their last three. The Petes will be looking to Kieron Walton (30-34-64), Adam Novotný (24-22-46) and Matthew Soto (15-24-39) to continue leading their offence, while the goaltending tandem of Easton Rye (26 W, 2.78 GAA, .915 SAV%) and Masen Johnston (1 W, 4.83 GAA, .865 SAV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED PETES:

The Petes have 1 current player drafted to the NHL, taken in the 2024 NHL Draft, Kieron Walton (WPG).

SCOUTING THE FRONTENACS (22-22-2-2)

Coming in to this game the Frontenacs are 22-22-2-2. In their last 10 games they are 6-4-0-0 and have won three of their last four. The Frontenacs will be looking to Alex McLean (10-26-36), Kieren Dervin (12-17-29) and Maleek McGowan (10-16-26) to lead the offence, while the goaltending tandem of Matthew Minchak (10 W, 2.60 GAA, .916 SAV%) and Gavin Betts (12 W, 3.08 GAA, .898 SAV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED FRONTENACS:

The Frontenacs have 1 current player drafted to the NHL, taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, Kieren Dervin (VAN).

SCOUTING THE 67's (35-10-1-2)

Coming in to this weekend the 67's sit in 2nd in the Eastern Conference as well as the league, 2 points out of first. In their last 10 games the 67's are 7-3-0-0 and 35-10-1-2 on the season. The 67's will be looking to Cooper Foster (21-26-47), Nic Whitehead (18-25-43), and Jasper Kuhta (24-19-43) to carry the 5th ranked scoring offense, while the goaltending tandem of Ryder Fetterolf (22 W, 1.91 GAA, .928 SAV%) and Jaeden Nelson (13 W, 2.54 GAA, .903 SAV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED 67's:

The 67's have 4 current players drafted to the NHL, 1 taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, that being Cooper Foster (PIT) and another 1 taken in the 2024 NHL Draft, Sam McCue (TOR), and the other 2 taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, Filip Ekberg (CAR), and David Bedkowski (BUF).

Stay up-to-date on all the action this weekend by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

