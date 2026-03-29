Attack Suffer 11-1 Loss in Game Two against Firebirds

Published on March 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Another tough game for the Attack on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Centre taking on the Firebirds for game 2 of the 2026 OHL Playoffs. In a grilling 11-1 Flint win, the Attack will hold a single goal on the score sheet from tonight's game from Cole Zurawski assisted by Julian Brown. Owen Sound fans would see both goaltenders Trenten Bennett and Matthew Koprowksi between the pipes. together facing 38 shots from the Firebirds.

A four goal first period for the Firebirds would see Kevin He (2) getting his first two goals of the playoff season early in the frame, as well as Darian Anderson (2) and Christopher Thibodeau (2) making their way onto the scoresheet as well.

Second period looked no different than the first, with Jacob Battaglia scoring in the first five minutes of the frame. Halfway through the period, the Firebirds would push against the Attack's defences once again seeing two power play goals to their score from Jimmy Lombardi (2) and Alex Kostov (1). With under a minute remaining in the frame, Flint would deliver a final blow from Nathan Aspinall (2) assisted by Urban Podrekar and Alex Kostov.

The score now standing 8-0, the Attack needed to get a foot in the door of the Flint zone. After three additional Firebirds goals in the third frame from Brady Smith (1), Rylan Cunningham (1) and Xavier Tessier (2), the Attack would sneak a wide shot goal from Owen Sound forward Cole Zurawski late in the period. An end score of 11-1 Flint gives the Firebirds a second point in the first round against the Attack.

Tickets for games 3 & 4 can be purchased online at tickets.attackhockey.com, over the phone at (519) 371-7452 or in-person at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office. Stay up to date on all the action these playoffs by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Mon. Mar. 30, 2026, vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Wed. Apr. 1, 2026, vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

*Mon. Apr. 6, 2026, vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm*







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.