Player of the Week Goes to Captain Pierce Mbuyi

Published on March 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







With the 2025-26 regular season now finished, the Bears have named their final Attack player of the week as Captain Pierce Mbuyi.

March 18, 2026 vs. Flint Firebirds

The Attack took on the Flint Firebirds for a Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre Wednesday special. Winning 4-3 over the Firebirds, Pierce Mbuyi aided in one goal and one assist, as well as the title of third star.

March 20, 2026 vs. Guelph Storm

Headed to Guelph at the Sleeman Centre the Bears took on the Storm for a Friday night showdown. Although the Attack would fall 6-3, Pierce would once again push the team in points on the board with two assists (Julian Brown goal & Tristan Delisle goal).

March 21, 2026 vs. Kitchener Rangers

A final hurrah for the 2025-26 regular season, the Attack taking on the Kitchener Rangers. In a close call game, the Attack won 8-7 over the Rangers. Mbuyi recorded 2 assists and a goal for the Attack.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.