OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for March

Published on March 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers for regular season games played in the month of March.

Player of the Month - Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers) - 8 GP, 5G, 14A, 19 PTS., +12

Leading the OHL with 19 points in the month of March, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly of the Kitchener Rangers claims top honours, helping the Blueshirts secure first place in the Western Conference standings. O'Reilly had points in all eight of his March outings, including two different five-point showings with the first as a result of two goals and three assists in a 6-3 road win over Sarnia on Mar. 4th and the second a 6-2 victory over Flint on Mar. 17th. The dependable pivot was 60 percent in the faceoff circle throughout the month of March, and registered at least six shots on goal in five of his eight outings.

A 19-year-old from Toronto, O'Reilly posted 43 points (17-26--43) over 28 games after being acquired by Kitchener at the OHL trade deadline. His 2025-26 season included 71 points (29-42--71) over 56 games between the Rangers and rival London Knights. A back-to-back OHL champion who hoisted the Memorial Cup last spring, O'Reilly was a first round (32nd overall) pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2024, and was dealt to Tampa Bay in a July 2025 trade that saw the Oilers acquire forward Isaac Howard. The 6-foot-1, 190Ib. O'Reilly has accumulated 198 points (77-121--198) over 191 career OHL regular season games since being London's second round (37th overall) pick in 2022. He was a World Junior bronze medalist with Canada this past January, and fared well in last week's OHL Coaches Poll, placing first in three different categories.

Defenceman of the Month - Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs) - 8 GP, 4G, 6A, 10 PTS., +9

St. Louis Blues prospect Adam Jiricek is the OHL Defenceman of the Month for the second time this season, producing 10 points over eight games on the Brantford Bulldogs blueline to help them secure an OHL regular season title. Jiricek opened the month of March with two goals in a 5-3 Bulldogs road win over the Barrie Colts on Mar. 5th. He netted the deciding goal in last Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Niagara IceDogs, finishing the game with a goal and two assists. He added a goal and assist on Friday, helping the Bulldogs capture the Hamilton Spectator Trophy with a 6-5 win over North Bay.

A 19-year-old from Plzen, Czechia, Jiricek finished his second OHL campaign with 59 points (19-40--59) over 55 games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-31. The 6-foot-3, 185Ib. defender helped the Bulldogs put together the OHL's top-ranked power play, scoring nine of his 19 goals on the man advantage. Jiricek was selected by St. Louis in the first round (16th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, and was chosen by the Bulldogs with the 19th overall pick of the 2023 CHL Import Draft. Jiricek was a World Junior silver medalist with Czechia this past January after winning bronze medals in both 2024 and 2025.

Goaltender & Rookie of the Month - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's) - 4-1-0-1, 1.48 GAA, .946 SV%, 2 SO, 157 SV

Ottawa 67's standout Ryder Fetterolf is the OHL Goaltender of the Month for March, while earning Rookie of the Month honours for the second time this season. The first-year netminder capped off a great season with a pair of March shutouts, turning aside 28 shots in a 5-0 road win over Sarnia on Mar. 1st before later making 26 saves in a 6-0 road win over Niagara, setting a new OHL record for most shutouts in a season by a rookie with a league-leading six. Fetterolf also turned in a first star performance to help the 67's win an Eastern Conference showdown in Barrie, making 39 saves in a 3-2 overtime win on Mar. 12th.

An 18-year-old from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf is this year's FW 'Dinty' Moore Trophy recipient with a league-best 2.07 goals-against average over 41 games. He played to a record of 29-9-2-1 with a .923 save percentage as the Barber Poles set a new franchise record with just 160 goals allowed. A free agent signing by Ottawa last summer, Fetterolf is committed to Penn State University (NCAA).

2025-26 OHL Performers of the Month:

Player of the Month:

March - Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers)

February - Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

January - Jack Pridham (Kitchener Rangers)

December - Riley Patterson (Niagara IceDogs)

November - Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

October - Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Defenceman of the Month:

March - Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs)

February - Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

January - Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

December - Anthony Cristoforo (Windsor Spitfires)

November - Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs)

October - Carson Woodall (Windsor Spitfires)

Goaltender of the Month:

March - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

February - Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

January - Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

December - Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

November - Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

October - Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Rookie of the Month:

March - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

February - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

January - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

December - Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

November - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

October - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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