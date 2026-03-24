OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 17: Final List Sets Stage for Annual Showcase

Published on March 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the 17th and final edition of the OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings for the 2025-26 season, with the newly crowned GTHL champion Vaughan Kings rising to second on the list, the ALLIANCE champion London Jr. Knights climbing one spot to fourth and the HEO champion Eastern Ontario Wild making their first appearance at tenth. The Detroit HoneyBaked AAA program enters the event in the number one spot.

The weekly rankings, determined by a panel of scouts from OHL member teams, highlight the top teams competing for an opportunity to play in the 2026 OHL Cup hosted by the GTHL, which will showcase 25 teams featuring talent eligible for the OHL Priority Selection that will take place at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston on June 12-13, 2026.

OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings (Week 17)

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK WEEKS RANKED

1 HoneyBaked (USA AAA)* 1 16

2 Vaughan Kings (GTHL)* 3 15

3 Little Caesars (USA AAA)* 2 17

4 London Jr. Knights (ALLIANCE)* 5 17

5 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)* 4 17

6 Upper Canada College (Ontario Prep)* 6 17

7 Credit River Capitals (OMHA)* 7 4

8 Hill Academy (Ontario Prep)* 8 17

9 York-Simcoe Express (OMHA)* 9 2

10 Eastern Ontario Wild (HEO)* - 1

Honourable Mentions: Brantford 99ers (ALLIANCE)*, Toronto Marlboros (GTHL)*, Markham Majors (GTHL)*, Huron-Perth Lakers (ALLIANCE)*, Niagara North Stars (OMHA)*

*- team has clinched spot at 2026 OHL Cup

The 2026 OHL Cup will kick off with four wild card play-in matchups on Monday, March 30, 2026. All games will be held at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto before the Championship Final moves to the historic Mattamy Athletic Centre on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The OHL Cup has established itself as a premier development tournament, serving as a critical showcase for the next generation of hockey talent. A total of 223 OHL Cup graduates have advanced to play in the OHL en route to the National Hockey League (NHL), including 114 players currently on NHL rosters.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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