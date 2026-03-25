Petes Community Gathers for 2025-26 Banquet and Awards Ceremony
Published on March 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes staff, family, and friends gathered at The Venue on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 for their annual year-end banquet and awards ceremony.
Before the awards were given out, the audience heard speeches from President of the Petes Board of Directors Dave Lorentz, Head Coach Rob Wilson, and Petes Captain Carson Cameron.
In total, 13 awards were given out on the night, including the following:
Mark Teevens Memorial Award (most assists) - Kieron Walton (48 assists)
Ed Redmond Memorial Trophy (scholastics and hockey) - Gerry DiCunzolo
Outboard Marine Veterans Award (sportsmanship and ability) - Adam Novotný
Black's Family Trophy (rookie of the year) - Matthew Perreault
Vince and Lottie Garvey Award (off-ice contribution) - Dave "Beamer" Beamish
Molson Cup (most three-star selections voted by media) - Easton Rye
Donnie Marsh Memorial Trophy (most dedication to team) - Aiden Young
Ed Rowe Memorial Award (most goals) - Kieron Walton (40 goals)
Norm Bryan Award (most improved player) - Brennan Faulkner
Ushers Trophy (best defenceman) - Carson Cameron
Bill Bennett/CKPT Memorial Award (leading scorer) - Kieron Walton (88 points)
Gary Dalliday Award (community service) - Thanasi Marentette
Petes Executive Trophy (most valuable player voted by teammates) - Easton Rye
In addition, the Board of Directors and Alumni Association presented gifts to the graduating and overage players, including Brody Partridge, Garrett Frazer, Brett Hammond, Grayden Strohack, Kieron Walton, Braydon McCallum, Easton Rye, Matthew Soto (OA), James Petrovski (OA), Brennan Faulkner (OA).
Before the night wrapped up, Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke gave a speech acknowledging the Petes players, hockey and business staff, billets, parents, and fans. He continued on by marking on and off ice achievements this season, before getting the crowd and players excited for the 2026 Playoffs, which begin on Thursday.
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, March 26 when they begin their 2026 OHL playoff round 1 series against the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets for the game can be purchased, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026
- Petes Community Gathers for 2025-26 Banquet and Awards Ceremony - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 17: Final List Sets Stage for Annual Showcase - OHL
- Sam O'Reilly Named OHL Top Performer of the Month for March - Kitchener Rangers
- Player of the Week Goes to Captain Pierce Mbuyi - Owen Sound Attack
- 2026 Playoff Storm Watch Parties Set - Guelph Storm
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for March - OHL
- ManchuWOK Player of the Week - Ethan Miedema - Guelph Storm
- Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie & Goaltender of the Month for March - Ottawa 67's
- IceDogs OA's Shine in Final Regular-Season Game - Niagara IceDogs
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