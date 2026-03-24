2026 Playoff Storm Watch Parties Set
Published on March 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Be a part of the Official Storm Watch Parties for game 1 of the 2026 OHL Playoffs as your Guelph Storm take on the Windsor Spitfires in round 1.
Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at the game 1 and 2 Watch Parties to cheer on the team as the puck drops on the 2026 OHL Playoffs, please the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions.
Game 1 Watch Party
Where: Montana's Guelph
When: Thursday, March 26th, starting at 6:30pm
Call the restaurant directly to book, 519-766-1549. Montana's Guelph, 201 Stone Road.
Game 2 Watch Party
Where: Shoeless Joe's
When: Saturday, March 28th, starting at 6:30pm
Call the resurant directly to book, 519-827-1212. Shoeless Joe's Guelph, 5 Clair Road.
First Round Series vs. Windsor Spitfires
Game 1 - Thursday, March 26 @ WSR 7:05pm
Game 2 - Saturday, March 28 @ WSR 7:05pm
Game 3 - Tuesday, March 31 vs. WSR 6:30pm
Game 4 - Thursday, April 2 vs. WSR 7:07pm
Game 5 - Saturday, April 4 @ WSR 7:05pm *
Game 6 - Monday, April 6 vs. WSR 6:30pm *
Game 7 - Tuesday, April 7 @ WSR 7:05pm *
* -if necessary
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026
- OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 17: Final List Sets Stage for Annual Showcase - OHL
- Sam O'Reilly Named OHL Top Performer of the Month for March - Kitchener Rangers
- Player of the Week Goes to Captain Pierce Mbuyi - Owen Sound Attack
- 2026 Playoff Storm Watch Parties Set - Guelph Storm
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for March - OHL
- ManchuWOK Player of the Week - Ethan Miedema - Guelph Storm
- Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie & Goaltender of the Month for March - Ottawa 67's
- IceDogs OA's Shine in Final Regular-Season Game - Niagara IceDogs
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