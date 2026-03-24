2026 Playoff Storm Watch Parties Set

Published on March 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Be a part of the Official Storm Watch Parties for game 1 of the 2026 OHL Playoffs as your Guelph Storm take on the Windsor Spitfires in round 1.

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at the game 1 and 2 Watch Parties to cheer on the team as the puck drops on the 2026 OHL Playoffs, please the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions.

Game 1 Watch Party

Where: Montana's Guelph

When: Thursday, March 26th, starting at 6:30pm

Call the restaurant directly to book, 519-766-1549. Montana's Guelph, 201 Stone Road.

Game 2 Watch Party

Where: Shoeless Joe's

When: Saturday, March 28th, starting at 6:30pm

Call the resurant directly to book, 519-827-1212. Shoeless Joe's Guelph, 5 Clair Road.

First Round Series vs. Windsor Spitfires

Game 1 - Thursday, March 26 @ WSR 7:05pm

Game 2 - Saturday, March 28 @ WSR 7:05pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, March 31 vs. WSR 6:30pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 2 vs. WSR 7:07pm

Game 5 - Saturday, April 4 @ WSR 7:05pm *

Game 6 - Monday, April 6 vs. WSR 6:30pm *

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 7 @ WSR 7:05pm *

* -if necessary

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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