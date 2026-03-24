Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie & Goaltender of the Month for March

Published on March 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League announced today that rookie Ottawa 67's goaltender Ryder Fetterolf has been named the OHL Rookie & Goaltender of the Month for March.

Fetterolf delivered an outstanding month between the pipes, recording four wins and two losses, with a 1.48 goals-against average, .946 save percentage, two shutouts, and 157 saves over six appearances.

A native of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf signed with the Ottawa 67's as a free agent on June 10, 2025. Before joining the 67's, he played for Gilmour Academy in the USHS-Prep league, where he appeared in 61 games, posted a .940 save percentage, and made 1,623 saves. During the 2023-24 season, he played 41 games and recorded a .915 save percentage with that program.

This season with the 67's, Fetterolf boasts a GAA of 2.07 and a save percentage of .923 through 41 OHL games, holding an impressive record of 29 wins, nine losses, two overtime losses, and one shootout loss. On March 15, Fetterolf recorded his sixth shutout of the season, setting a new OHL record for most shutouts by a rookie goaltender in a single season. He also broke the franchise record for shutouts in a season, surpassing Craig Hillier (1997-98) and Seamus Kotyk (1998-99), who each recorded five.

Fetterolf's performance played a pivotal role in the 67's success, as he, alongside Jaeden Nelson, also earned the 2025-26 Dave Pinkney Trophy, awarded to the goaltending tandem on the team that allows the fewest goals against during the regular season.

He is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and was ranked 15th among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's mid-term rankings.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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