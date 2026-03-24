ManchuWOK Player of the Week - Ethan Miedema

Published on March 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







For the second time this season, your ManchuWOK Player of the Week is overage winger Ethan Miedema.

Ethan's ManchuWOK 3-item combo of choice includes Garlic Green Beans, Mandarin Grilled Chicken, and White Rice.

Ethan had a mega week, etching his name into OHL history after playing in his 334th OHL game. He took sole possession of the third overall spot for most OHL games played. On Saturday night, he notched his 100th OHL goal in the team's 4-3 loss to Erie. Through his final 3 regular season games, he registered 2 goals.

About Manchu Wok

Through the 90s, ManchuWOK® was made more accessible to fans of Asian cuisine by gaining greater exposure in non-traditional markets, like Universities and Airports. By 2004, the chain made its mark overseas by bringing the ManchuWOK® brand to Guam, Japan and most recently Dubai. In their 40 years plus of opening their first locations, ManchuWOK® continues to make authentic, chef-inspired Chinese food exactly the way it should be. Using the power of the WOK. Click here to order online!

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The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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