IceDogs OA's Shine in Final Regular-Season Game

Published on March 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







ST CATHARINES, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs won a barnburner in overtime against the Erie Otters to win the final game of the regular season with big nights from all three overagers.

The IceDogs entered the game coming off an overtime win the previous night over their first-round opponent, the Barrie Colts. The overtime winner came courtesy of rookie sensation Ryerson Edgar.

Sunday's game against Erie was the overagers' night for the IceDogs, where the team was honouring its three overagers in the final regular season game of their OHL careers. The overagers being honoured were goalie Charlie Robertson, defenceman Grayson Tiller, and defenceman Jakub Chromiak.

The IceDogs looked to ride the momentum from Saturday's win into Sunday's game, but Otters forward Michael Dec was the one who started the scoring. With the IceDogs down one, Vancouver Canucks prospect Riley Patterson took it upon himself to tie the game. Patterson's unassisted goal was his 39th of the season. Still in the first period, Ivan Galliyanov gave the IceDogs the lead on a curl and drag shot, and picking up an assist was overager Jakub Chromiak.

In the second frame, Michael Dec scored first again to even the game at two. Just under a minute later, Chromiak scored his 12th of the season to restore the one-goal lead in his final regular-season game.

The IceDogs took the one-goal lead into the third period, but just 41 seconds into the final period, Otters forward Andrew Kuzma scored to tie the game. Once again, Patterson responded, this time with his 40th goal of the season to finish the season in third in OHL goal scoring. Yet again, the one-goal lead would not last as the Otters bit back with a goal by Ulysses Lombardi to tie the game and shortly after a goal by Tyler Cooper to take the 5-4 lead.

Luckily for the IceDogs, being down one goal in this game had not been a problem for either team.

The IceDogs would continue mounting pressure until the Otters cracked when rookie Judd Knauft buried his second goal of the season. IceDogs overager Grayson Tiller picked up an assist on the tying goal to put the cherry on top of his final OHL regular-season game. This goal marked the fifth time a one-goal lead had been squandered in the game, and it would force overtime, where the IceDogs were looking for more overager magic.

With just over a minute left in overtime, IceDogs overager goalie Charlie Robertson jumped on a loose puck and played it up to Patterson to spring a two-on-one for the IceDogs. Patterson found captain Ethan Czata in front, who buried the overtime-winning goal, earning Robertson his first assist of the season and his final OHL win.

Jakub Chromiak, Grayson Tiller, and Charlie Robertson were honoured one final time by being named the three stars of the game after all picking up points to put a bow on their final regular seasons in the OHL.

The IceDogs now shift their focus to preparing for their first-round series against the Barrie Colts.

The series starts in Barrie on Thursday, March 26, and returns to Niagara for Game 3 on Tuesday, March 31.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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