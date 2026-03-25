Petes Announce Fundraising Total of $43,486 for the 17th Annual Pink in the Rink Campaign

Published on March 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes in 17th Annual Pink in the Rink Campaign jerseys

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes in 17th Annual Pink in the Rink Campaign jerseys(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced that a total of $43,486 was raised during the 17th Annual Pink in the Rink Campaign presented by Paris Marine, in support of the Survivors Abreast Peterborough Dragon Boat Team.

"The Peterborough Petes organization is thrilled to announce that the 17th Annual Pink in the Rink Campaign has raised a total of $43,486 in support of Survivors Abreast," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "We are incredibly grateful to our fans, partners, community members, staff, volunteers, and Survivors Abreast whose generosity and support made the 17th Annual Pink in the Rink Campaign a success. Initiatives like Pink in the Rink continue to demonstrate the power of our community coming together to support an important cause."

This year, Pink in the Rink featured a month-long fundraising campaign which included customized Pink in the Rink merch and jersey replica sales, ticket sales through Survivors Abreast, as well as selling names for a special Pink in the Rink rinkboard. On game night, multiple other fundraising activities took place, including a silent auction, an on-ice game worn jersey auction, a pass the bucket, and Pizza Hut Chuck-A-Pep, all adding to the overall total.

The net proceeds from the Pink in the Rink Campaign will support Survivors Abreast, a group of breast cancer survivors from the Peterborough area in various stages of treatment and recovery. Known for hosting Peterborough's Dragon Boat Festival which so far, has raised over $4.9 million dollars towards cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, their mission is to improve fitness and develop paddling skills required for dragon boating, and to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer care in the Peterborough Community.

"We are beyond grateful that the Petes chose to support our organization this year," said Janice James, Survivors Abreast President. "These funds will go a long way in supporting our mission. Recovery after a cancer diagnosis doesn't just end with surgeries and treatments. Survivorship is a journey of its own and Survivors Abreast plays a huge role in this. Thank you to Paris Marine and everyone who supported such a successful Pink in the Rink Campaign. "

The Peterborough Petes would like to thank everyone for their continued support of the Petes Pink in the Rink Campaign. Thanks to the support of the volunteers, donors, and the community, Pink in the Rink continues to be the biggest ongoing fundraiser in the OHL.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, March 26 when they begin their 2026 OHL playoff round 1 series against the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets for the game can be purchased, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.

Images from this story



Peterborough Petes in 17th Annual Pink in the Rink Campaign jerseys

(Kenneth Andersen Photography)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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