Marentette's Mission and Milk + Tea Brewing Confidence Baked Goods Fundraiser Exceeds Expectations

Published on March 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - Marentette's Mission and Milk + Tea Brewing Confidence are proud to announce the successful completion of their recent fundraising partnership.

The limited-time initiative, which donated a portion of proceeds from select baked goods and specialty items, saw strong participation from the Peterborough community. From sourdough bagels and cinnamon rolls to cookies and bubble tea kits, the campaign not only raised funds but also increased awareness of both organizations and their shared mission to support underprivileged individuals and families.

Thanks to the community's generosity, over 120 individuals in need will receive a nutritious, homemade meal. Each lunch, prepared by Milk + Tea Shop, will include ham and cheese sandwiches, fresh bagels, hearty chicken noodle and lentil soup, hot coffee and tea, and cookies- ensuring both comfort and nourishment.

Meals will be served and distributed in partnership with Street Level Advocacy Of Peterborough, an organization dedicated to engaging directly with individuals experiencing homelessness and hunger while offering support, dignity, and practical assistance.

"This partnership was a huge success," said Thanasi Marentette of the Peterborough Petes. "The support from the community has been incredible, and it's allowed us to turn this fundraiser into something tangible, providing real meals and real support to people who need it most. I am confident this will become an annual event."

In addition to supporting Marentette's Mission, the fundraiser also contributed to Milk + Tea Shop's ongoing commitment to inclusive employment. The business continues to provide training and job opportunities for young adults with Down syndrome and individuals with disabilities. "We're extremely grateful for the response from the community," said owner Philip Cho. "This partnership allowed us to give back in a meaningful way while continuing to invest in inclusive programs that are central to our mission."

Following this collaboration's success, Marentette's Mission is actively exploring additional partnerships and initiatives to further its goal of uplifting the local community.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, March 26 when they begin their 2026 OHL playoff round 1 series against the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets for the game can be purchased, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.







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