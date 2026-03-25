Rangers to Face Spirit in Round 1 of the OHL Playoffs

Published on March 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







It's official, your Kitchener Rangers are set to face the Saginaw Spirit in Round 1 of the OHL Playoffs! The action kicks off at The Aud this weekend, and we need YOU in the building to bring the energy.

Round 1 Schedule:

Game One vs. Saginaw

Friday, March 27 | 7:00 PM | The Aud

Game Two vs. Saginaw

Sunday, March 29 | 7:00 PM | The Aud

Game Three at Saginaw

Tuesday, March 31 | 7:05 PM | Dow Event Centre

Game Four at Saginaw

Thursday, April 2 | 7:05 PM | Dow Event Centre

If necessary:

Game Five vs. Saginaw

Friday, April 3 | 7:00 PM | The Aud

Game Six at Saginaw

Monday, April 6 | 7:05 PM | Dow Event Centre

Game Seven vs. Saginaw

Tuesday, April 7 | 7:00 PM | The Aud

Playoff Tickets

Tickets & Box Office Info

Tickets for the first two playoff games at The Aud are available now at kwtickets.ca or at The Aud Box Office*

Box Office Hours (Week of March 23):

Monday: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

* Individual Tickets for April 3 and April 7 will not be available to purchase until the games are confirmed. For full box office operating hours visit https://www.theaud.ca/en/events-tickets/buy-tickets.aspx







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

Rangers to Face Spirit in Round 1 of the OHL Playoffs - Kitchener Rangers

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