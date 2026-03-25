Rangers to Face Spirit in Round 1 of the OHL Playoffs
Published on March 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
It's official, your Kitchener Rangers are set to face the Saginaw Spirit in Round 1 of the OHL Playoffs! The action kicks off at The Aud this weekend, and we need YOU in the building to bring the energy.
Round 1 Schedule:
Game One vs. Saginaw
Friday, March 27 | 7:00 PM | The Aud
Game Two vs. Saginaw
Sunday, March 29 | 7:00 PM | The Aud
Game Three at Saginaw
Tuesday, March 31 | 7:05 PM | Dow Event Centre
Game Four at Saginaw
Thursday, April 2 | 7:05 PM | Dow Event Centre
If necessary:
Game Five vs. Saginaw
Friday, April 3 | 7:00 PM | The Aud
Game Six at Saginaw
Monday, April 6 | 7:05 PM | Dow Event Centre
Game Seven vs. Saginaw
Tuesday, April 7 | 7:00 PM | The Aud
Playoff Tickets
Tickets & Box Office Info
Tickets for the first two playoff games at The Aud are available now at kwtickets.ca or at The Aud Box Office*
Box Office Hours (Week of March 23):
Monday: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
* Individual Tickets for April 3 and April 7 will not be available to purchase until the games are confirmed. For full box office operating hours visit https://www.theaud.ca/en/events-tickets/buy-tickets.aspx
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026
- Rangers to Face Spirit in Round 1 of the OHL Playoffs - Kitchener Rangers
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