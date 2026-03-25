Score Big for Charity: OHL Overtime Heroes Returns for 2026 Playoffs

Published on March 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - After clutch goals resulted in $28,500 donated to charitable causes last spring, the OHL Overtime Heroes program benefitting OHL Assists returns for the 2026 Playoffs!

OHL Overtime Heroes supports meaningful local community organizations and initiatives, with causes such as the Canadian Transplant Association, Parkinson Canada, the East Side Soup Kitchen and the Kingston Health Sciences Centre benefitting from last year's program.

Here's how it works:

For every overtime goal scored during the playoffs, a donation will be made on behalf of the goal-scorer, with the funds directed to a charity or not-for-profit of the player's choice. The donation amounts will incrementally grow each round as the playoffs progress, ensuring greater impact as the postseason intensifies.

If a player's overtime goal is the series-clinching goal scored in Game 7 of any series, a bonus donation of $2500 will be awarded to amplify the program's impact.

The OHL Overtime Heroes program highlights the league's commitment to community involvement, with players not only showcasing their skills on the ice but also giving back to causes that matter most to them.

OHL Overtime Heroes - Payout Structure:

Round 1 Overtime Winner - $2000

Round 2 Overtime Winner - $3000

Round 3 Overtime Winner - $4000

OHL Championship Series Overtime Winner - $5000

Any overtime goal scored to decide a series in Game 7 will receive a $2500 bonus!

Follow along throughout the playoffs as the league will announce the charitable organizations benefitting from OHL Overtime Heroes donations across its social media channels on X, Facebook and Instagram!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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