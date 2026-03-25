Attack Firebirds Face-Off in OHL Western Conference Quarter Finals

Published on March 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack (6) will meet the Flint Firebirds (3) in round one of the 2026 OHL playoffs. This series will get started Thursday night on March 26, in Flint at 7pm. Both of these teams come into the playoffs having won three of their last five games, and having gotten points in 10 of their last 13 games.

2026 OHL Playoffs - Western Conference Quarter Finals Dates

GAME vs. FLINT FIREBIRDS

1 Thurs. March 26, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT

2 Sat. March 28, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT

3 Mon. March 30, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS

4 Wed. April 1, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS

5* Sat. April 4, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT *

6* Mon. April 6, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS*

7* Tues. April 7, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT*

Bold - Home Game. | * - Game only played if necessary

HEAD TO HEAD:

The Attack and Firebirds met four times this season with the Firebirds taking the first three meetings, 6-2, 6-2, and 6-3 on October 26th, November 15th, and November 23rd, before the Attack took there most previous matchup 4-3 on March 18th in Owen Sound. In those games leading the offence for the Attack was Tristan Delisle (2-2-4), Cole Zurawski (2-1-3), Pierce Mbuyi (1-2-3), and Lenny Greenberg (1-2-3). For the Firebirds it was Nathan Aspinall (3-6-9), Jimmy Lombardi (4-1-5), Christopher Thibodeau (2-3-5), Alex Kostov (2-3-5) who led the offence.

The Attack have a 1-3 series record against the Firebirds in the playoffs, they met the Firebirds in the playoffs once in 2022 and three times as the Plymouth Whalers in 2003, 2011, and 2013. In 2003, Plymouth beat the Attack in four games, sweeping them in the first round. In 2011 the Attack swept Plymouth in the Western Conference Semi-Finals on their way to their OHL Cup win. In 2013 Plymouth defeated the Attack in six games in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. Than most recently in 2022, as the Firebirds, Flint defeated the Attack in a seven game series in the first round.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (0-0)

The Attack finished the season at 27-32-4-5 which put them at 63 points, good for a sixth place in the Western Conference. The Attack were 6-3-1-0 in their last 10 games to end the regular season and come into the playoffs looking to continue their good end to the regular season. To do so they will be looking to their top offensive contributors from the regular season who helped the team finish in 8th for goals for, Pierce Mbuyi (32-43-75), Tristan Delisle (31-33-64), Harry Nansi (13-43-56), Lenny Greenberg (13-35-48), and Cole Zurawski (24-22-46) to lead the offence. The Attack will be looking for strong performances from their goaltenders, Trenten Bennett (9 W, 3.93 GAA, and 0.896 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (8 W, 4.26 GAA, 0.872 SAV%, and 1 SO) this series. The Attack look to continued success from their power play which was ranked sixth in the regular season, clicking at a 24.4% rate.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

The Attack have two players drafted to the NHL, Trenten Bennett (NJD) and Harry Nansi (TOR) who were both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft. The future is now for the Attack with 6 players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American Skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft; Pierce Mbuyi (44th), Cole Zurawski (47th), Wesley Royston (51st) Elliot Arnett (127th), Julian Brown (197th) and Nicholas Sykora (221st).

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), Braedyn Rogers (Rochester Institute of Technology), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (0-0)

The Firebirds finished the season at 44-17-4-3 which puts them at 95 points, and third place in the West. The Firebirds are 6-3-0-1 in their last 10 games and will be looking to their top offensive contributors from the regular season, Nathan Aspinall (33-61-94), Kevin He (39-38-77), and Jimmy Lombardi (36-36-72) to carry the offence this series, while the goaltending tandem of Mason Vaccari (36 W, 2.70 GAA, .907 SV%) and Mason Courville (8 W, 3.06 GAA, .893 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED FIREBIRDS:

The Firebirds have six current players drafted to the NHL, four taken in the 2024 NHL Draft, Darels Uljanskis (ANA), Jacob Battaglia (CGY -> NYR), Kevin He (WPG), and Nathan Aspinall (NYR). The other two were taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, Jimmy Lombardi (LA), and Rylan Fellinger (TOR).

Stay up-to-date on all the action these playoffs by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES - TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

Mon. Mar. 30, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Wed. Apr. 1, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

*Mon. Apr. 6, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm*







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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