OHL to Announce Results of 2026 Priority Selection Draft Lottery on Wednesday, April 1

Published on March 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - With the 2025-26 OHL regular season now complete and the playoffs set to begin, attention also turns to the next generation of OHL talent. The 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore returns to an in-person format for the first time in 25 years, taking place on June 12-13 at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston.

The OHL Priority Selection Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first four picks in the first round. Fans can watch the results unfold live on Wednesday, April 1st at 2:30pm, streaming for free on the OHL's YouTube channel. The Lottery will also establish the draft order for the 2026 OHL U-18 Priority Selection (Monday, June 8th at 7:00pm) and contribute to the order for the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

Four non-playoff teams- the Oshawa Generals, Erie Otters, Brampton Steelheads and Sarnia Sting- will be in the mix for the first overall pick. The weighted lottery system remains in place, giving the last-place Oshawa Generals a 40 percent chance of securing the top selection, followed by 30 percent for the Erie Otters, 20 percent for the Brampton Steelheads, and 10 percent for the Sarnia Sting.

The Peterborough Petes claimed the top pick in last year's lottery and went on to select Kaden MacGregor of the Ottawa Valley Titans with the first overall choice in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

With the playoff race now set, OHL fans have plenty to look forward to. The 2026 OHL Playoffs presented by Nissan get underway on Thursday, March 26th, with first-round action in Barrie, Flint, Peterborough and Windsor. Every game of the OHL Playoffs can be streamed live on FloHockey (flohockey.tv) as well as on Rogers tv, YourTV and Eastlink TV community stations.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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