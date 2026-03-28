Game Day, Round 1, Game 2, Firebirds vs Attack - 7 p.m.

Published on March 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch | Listen | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds erupted for four goals in the first period and cruised to an 8-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack in Game 1 on Thursday night at the Dort Financial Center.

A HISTORIC START: Flint set franchise records in Game 1 on Thursday as its eight goals were the most in a single playoff game and its seven-goal margin of victory was the largest in postseason franchise history. The Firebirds eclipsed the previous marks of seven goals and a six-goal winning margin set in a 7-1 win over the Soo Greyhounds in a series clinching Game 5 on May 14, 2022.

RACKING UP POINTS: Jacob Battaglia had two goals and four assists in Game 1, setting a new franchise record for the most points in a single playoff game in the process. Battaglia factored in on Flint's first five goals in the 8-1 win. His OHL regular season career-high is six points, set when he had two goals and three assists for the Kingston Frontenacs in a 9-5 win over the Saginaw Spirit on Jan. 30, 2025.

SEASON SERIES: Flint won the season series, 3-1-0-0, with the Firebirds taking both games on home ice and each of the first three games. The Attack beat the Birds, 4-3, on Mar. 18 in Owen Sound for their lone win. Nathan Aspinall had three goals and six assists to lead the Firebirds in the season series while Mason Vaccari was 2-0-0-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .950 save percentage in his two appearances in net.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be the second time the Firebirds and Attack have met in the postseason in franchise history. Flint beat Owen Sound in seven games in a first round match-up in 2022. Owen Sound has not won a playoff game since May 3, 2022, a 4-0 shutout over the Firebirds in Game 6 of that series.

ODDS AND ENDS: Five Firebirds had three or more points in the Game 1 win...Flint's eight goals in Game 1 is the third-most they have had during the 2025-26 season, including the regular season. The Firebirds scored nine goals twice in the regular season...the Attack have now lost 14 consecutive playoff games...Jacob Battaglia has 26 career postseason points, the third-most among active players in the 2026 OHL Playoffs.

UP NEXT: The series shifts to Owen Sound for Game 3 on Monday night. Puck drop at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.







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