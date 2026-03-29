Spitfires Dominate Storm, 4-1, on Home Ice

Published on March 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires turned in a complete team effort on home ice Saturday night, defeating the Guelph Storm 4-1 before 5,170 fans at the WFCU Centre to earn a decisive victory.

The night's most remarkable moment came in the third period - with Windsor shorthanded and the net empty - when Liam Greentree buried his second goal of the game to seal it at 19:03. Scoring a shorthanded empty-netter is the rarest of hockey feats, and it punctuated an outstanding individual performance that earned Greentree first-star honours.

The Storm struck first, ending the first period on a sour note for the home crowd when Carter Stevens tallied at 19:00 to tie the game 1-1. Windsor had taken the lead earlier on a shorthanded marker from AJ Spellacy at 12:27, one that came while Nathan Villeneuve was serving his instigating major - a fight sequence that cost Villeneuve a fighting major, an instigator minor, and a misconduct.

The Spitfires then took over in the second period, converting twice on the power play. Greentree redirected the attack at 7:51, with Jack Nesbitt and Carson Woodall picking up assists. Nesbitt then got in on the scoresheet himself at 16:05, finishing off a setup from Anthony Cristoforo and Jakub Fibigr to make it 3-1.

Windsor goaltender Joey Costanzo was sharp all night, turning aside 28 Storm shots to earn the win. Guelph's Zach Jovanovski matched that save total but couldn't hold back the Spitfires' offense, taking the loss.

The three stars - Greentree, Nesbitt, and Spellacy - were all Windsor Spitfires, a fitting reflection of how thoroughly the home side controlled the evening. The Spitfires now lead the best of 7 series 2-0 and are headed to Guelph for Game 3 on Tuesday.

By Remo Agostino







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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