Game Day - February 5 - GUE at ER

Published on February 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







School day game across the border.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Leo Serlin

5th round pick in 2022 OHL Priority Selection

Has 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 46 games this season

Who to Watch - Erie Otters

Michael Dec

8th round pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection

Has 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 47 games this season

Had 2 assists in his last game against the Storm

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, February 13th, 2026 - Flint Firebirds @ Guelph Storm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

