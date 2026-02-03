Fronts this Week: The Schedule Heats up as We Enter February

Published on February 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Friday, February 6th - vs Owen Sound Attack - Women in Sports Night - Presented by: Pro Hockey Life

Your Kingston Frontenacs are back on home ice for another two game weekend with games on Friday night and Sunday afternoon. Friday is Women in Sports Night where we will celebrate women in sports from the Kingston area, headlined by Kingston's very own Darcie Lappan of the Vancouver Goldeneyes of the PWHL.

The former Kingston IceWolves forward is our Guest of Honour for the night. Lappan will be involved throughout the game night and wrapping up the night in the Camera Kingston Autograph Booth following the game.

Friday night also features a new Frontenacs alumni feature at the concession stands. This Friday night is the debut of The Jason Robertson Slap Shot - a jumbo chilli dog with grated cheese! This new addition to concession stands is next up in a new rotation of Fronts alumni food items. The Shane Wright Hat Trick will be available at all grill concession stands (Barracks, East End and Club Lounge).

Visiting Players to Watch:

Trenten Bennett (NJ)

Harry Nansi (TOR)

Pierce Mbuyi (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Cole Zurawski (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Max Delisle (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

Landon Jackman (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

Blake Munnings (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

Sunday, February 8th - vs Brantford Bulldogs - Presented by: Kingston's New Country 98.9

The stacked Brantford Bulldogs come to town on Sunday afternoon, looking to avenge their loss to the Frontenacs on December 19th. Both teams were missing players due to the World Juniors and injuries so it will be a fun matchup this time around with both teams near or at full strength.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Ryerson Leenders (BUF)

Parker Holmes (CHI)

Marek Vanacker (CHI)

Charlie Paquette (DAL)

Adam Benak (MIN)

Owen Protz (MTL)

Jett Luchanko (PHI)

Jake O'Brien (SEA)

Adam Jiricek (STL)

Ben Danford (TOR)

Edison Engle (WPG)

Vladimir Dravecky (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Caleb Malhotra (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Jeremy Freeman (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

The Rest of the Week:

at Brantford Bulldogs - 7:00pm puck drop - Wednesday, February 4th, 2026







