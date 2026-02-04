Frontenacs Aim to Tie Season Series against the Bulldogs Tonight

Published on February 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs kick off another three game week tonight in Brantford against the Eastern Conference leading Bulldogs. The Frontenacs currently trail the season series between the two clubs, with the Frontenacs lone win coming on December 19th. The black and gold have matched up well against Brantford this season, perhaps giving them some extra confidence heading into tonight.

Kingston aims to get back in the win column after a 5-3 loss to the Peterborough Petes on Sunday afternoon, a game that that got away from them after a slow second period. The comeback attempt fell short after a strong third period where they got back into the game, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Petes. The Frontenacs will absolutely need a full sixty minutes tonight against a Bulldogs team that has only lost seven times in regulation on the year.

As mentioned, the Frontenacs have played the Bulldogs well over the three games this season between the two clubs. Kingston lost 4-2 back on December 3rd with a late empty-net goal stopping a comeback attempt. Kingston then beat the Bulldogs on home ice 4-2 on December 19th in a hard-nosed, grind it out victory. In the most recent matchup on January 17th, Kingston outshot Brantford 26-25 but ended up losing 5-2 on a pair of late goals by the Bulldogs. They've been tightly contested, physical matchups between these two sides this season and you can expect no different tonight.

A win would go a long way for Kingston as they kick off another three game week tonight. The Frontenacs return home Friday night for a clash with the Owen Sound Attack and square off against the Bulldogs again on Sunday afternoon. It's the beginning of a busy February for the black and gold, so getting the wins early will give the team a boost of momentum as the playoff picture begins to take shape and teams jockey for position.

Players to Watch:

Kingston: Gavin Betts (#43) - After a slow start to the season, Gavin Betts has hit his stride in the second half of the season. Since the calendar flipped over to 2026 Betts has 5 wins to go along with a 0.918 SV% and a 2.32 GAA. He's expected to get the nod tonight against the Bulldogs, a team he hasn't seen yet this season.

Brantford: Adam Benak (#9) - The Minnesota Wild fourth round choice is certainly enjoying his first season in the OHL. Benak has 56 points through 33 games, including an appearance at the 2026 World Juniors for Czechia. Benak has 12 points in the last 5 games, with 6 goals and six assists.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.