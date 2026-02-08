Kingston Going for Clean Sweep of the Week, Face off against the Bulldogs Today

Published on February 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - Kingston welcomes the Brantford Bulldogs to Slush Puppie Place today at 2:05PM, closing out a strong week of hockey with a chance to sweep all three games. The Frontenacs already proved earlier this week they can go toe-to-toe with one of the OHL's elite teams, earning a gutsy shootout win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday night in Brantford. Goaltender Gavin Betts was sensational, turning aside 30 shots, while Aleks Kulemin and Adam Kelly converted in the shootout to seal the victory against the third-ranked team in the country.

That win evened the season series between the two clubs at 2-2 and continued a trend that's hard to ignore. Brantford has been one of the league's most consistent teams all season, suffering just 14 losses in regulation and overtime, and the Frontenacs account for two of them. Each meeting has been tightly contested, and Kingston has shown it can match the Bulldogs' pace, structure, and firepower when it matters most.

The Fronts didn't stop there. After knocking off Brantford midweek, Kingston carried that momentum into Friday night with a win over Owen Sound, already clinching four of a possible six points on the week. Back on home ice, the Frontenacs have a chance to put a bow on the week and send a message with a complete sweep.

One storyline to watch this afternoon will be who gets the start between the pipes. Gavin Betts has been outstanding of late and was a major reason the Frontenacs earned Wednesday's shootout win in Brantford. However, Betts took some punishment on Friday night versus Owen Sound, getting run over twice in traffic around the crease. With a quick turnaround and another tough test ahead, the decision looms for head coach Troy Mann. Will he ride the hot hand again with Betts, or turn to Matt Minchak, who has proven he can deliver in big moments, against one of the league's top teams?

Puck drop is set for 2:05PM at Slush Puppie Place, where the Frontenacs will look to feed off the home crowd and once again rise to the challenge against one of the OHL's best.

Players to Watch:

Kingston: Alex Misiak (#86) - After a slow start to the season with the Erie Otters, Misiak has been lighting it up and finding his way with the Frontenacs since being acquired at the trade deadline. The Slovakian native has 2 goals and 7 assists in 11 games with Kingston after putting up 18 points through 31 games in Erie. The change of scenery has done wonders for Misiak, and this is surely just the beginning.

Brantford: Jake O'Brien (#44) - The Seattle Kraken first round pick from 2024 has been lighting the league on fire this season. He was named the Bulldogs' captain at the start of the season and has led the team to new heights. Their currently ranked as the third best in the country heading into today's game, and their the best team in the OHL. O'Brien has 60 points through 36 games, scoring at a rampant pace. The Frontenacs can't afford to lose O'Brien on the ice today.

