Former Knights Power Rangers to Overtime Victory in London

Published on February 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sam O'Reilly of the Kitchener Rangers (right) faces off with the London Knights

London, Ont. - You couldn't have scripted it any better for Sam O'Reilly, Jared Woolley, and the Kitchener Rangers as the Blueshirts extend their point streak to 13 games with a 4-3 overtime win against the London Knights.

Former Knight's captain, Sam O'Reilly led all skaters with three points (2G, 1A) in the game, including the game winner 25 seconds into the extra frame. Jared Woolley featured on the scoresheet with an assist on Kitchener's opening goal of the game. Jack Pridham has his point streak extended to 11 games and now holds the longest active streak on the Rangers roster.

Christian Kirsch earned his 20th victory of the year making 20 stops in the Rangers goal.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - LDN 0 - PPG

17:48 Tanner Lam (16) - Jared Woolley, Haeden Ellis

Second Period

KIT 1 - LDN 1 - PPG

12:42 Jesse Nurmi (9) - Henry Brzustewicz, Ryan Brown

KIT 2 - LDN 1

14:42 Sam O'Reilly, Jack Pridham, Dylan Edwards

KIT 3 - LDN 1

19:42 Dylan Edwards (27) - Sam O'Reilly

Third Period

KIT 3 - LDN 2

6:32 Brody Cook (4) - Mikhail Zakharov, Max Crete

KIT 3 - LDN 3

7:07 Ryan Brown (15) - Unassisted

Overtime

KIT 4 - LDN 3 - GWG

0:25 Sam O'Reilly (19) - Matthew Andonovski

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 36 - LDN 23

Power play: KIT 1/5 - LDN 1/4

FO%: KIT 39% - LDN 61%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 20/23 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

Aleksei Medvedev (LDN) - 32/36 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

Following tonight's game in London the Rangers will return to Kitchener for a Friday night game in another rival matchup with the Guelph Storm. Yet another important Western conference duel as these two teams are on course to meet up in the first round of the OHL playoffs. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

