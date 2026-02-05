Former Knights Power Rangers to Overtime Victory in London
Published on February 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
London, Ont. - You couldn't have scripted it any better for Sam O'Reilly, Jared Woolley, and the Kitchener Rangers as the Blueshirts extend their point streak to 13 games with a 4-3 overtime win against the London Knights.
Former Knight's captain, Sam O'Reilly led all skaters with three points (2G, 1A) in the game, including the game winner 25 seconds into the extra frame. Jared Woolley featured on the scoresheet with an assist on Kitchener's opening goal of the game. Jack Pridham has his point streak extended to 11 games and now holds the longest active streak on the Rangers roster.
Christian Kirsch earned his 20th victory of the year making 20 stops in the Rangers goal.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - LDN 0 - PPG
17:48 Tanner Lam (16) - Jared Woolley, Haeden Ellis
Second Period
KIT 1 - LDN 1 - PPG
12:42 Jesse Nurmi (9) - Henry Brzustewicz, Ryan Brown
KIT 2 - LDN 1
14:42 Sam O'Reilly, Jack Pridham, Dylan Edwards
KIT 3 - LDN 1
19:42 Dylan Edwards (27) - Sam O'Reilly
Third Period
KIT 3 - LDN 2
6:32 Brody Cook (4) - Mikhail Zakharov, Max Crete
KIT 3 - LDN 3
7:07 Ryan Brown (15) - Unassisted
Overtime
KIT 4 - LDN 3 - GWG
0:25 Sam O'Reilly (19) - Matthew Andonovski
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 36 - LDN 23
Power play: KIT 1/5 - LDN 1/4
FO%: KIT 39% - LDN 61%
The Starting Goalies:
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 20/23 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win
Aleksei Medvedev (LDN) - 32/36 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
Following tonight's game in London the Rangers will return to Kitchener for a Friday night game in another rival matchup with the Guelph Storm. Yet another important Western conference duel as these two teams are on course to meet up in the first round of the OHL playoffs. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Sam O'Reilly of the Kitchener Rangers (right) faces off with the London Knights
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026
- O'Reilly Sinks Former Team in Overtime - London Knights
- Former Knights Power Rangers to Overtime Victory in London - Kitchener Rangers
- Petes' Adam Levac Suspended for Eight Games - OHL
- 'Greyhounds Guardians' Game Takes to GFL Memorial Gardens Sunday, March 1st (MEDIA RELEASE) - Soo Greyhounds
- Frontenacs Aim to Tie Season Series against the Bulldogs Tonight - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Kitchener at London - Kitchener Rangers
- Spitfires' Defenceman Carson Woodall Commits to Boston College - Windsor Spitfires
- Windsor Spitfires Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day - Windsor Spitfires
- Former Kingston Canadians Head Coach Jim Morrison Passes Away at 94 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 50, Firebirds at Sting - 7:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Former Knights Power Rangers to Overtime Victory in London
- Game Preview: Kitchener at London
- Kitchener Rangers Host 29th Annual Don Cameron Potato Night in Support of House of Friendship
- Jack Pridham Named OHL Player of the Month for January
- Rangers Post Big Win to Regain Top Spot in the Western Conference