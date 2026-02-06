Game Preview: Guelph Storm at Kitchener Rangers - February 6th, 2026

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - Hockey returns to Kitchener as the Guelph Storm roll into town for an important Western Conference matchup. The Rangers are coming off a 4-3 overtime win on the road in London for their 33rd win the season, placing them back in 1st place in the west. This keeps the Rangers at 9-0-1-0 in their last 10, where Guelph sits 4-5-0-1 in their last 10. With Flint and Windsor bidding for the #1 seed, this game is a crucial matchup as the Blueshirts could see the Storm come the 1st round of playoffs. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

East Avenue Blue Digital Magazine  

Live Stats 

Live Tweets 

PROMOTIONS: CMHA Talk Today

The Kitchener Rangers have partnered with Canadian Mental Health Association, Waterloo Region for a mental health awareness game. The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with CMHA [branch name]

Videos featuring [club name] players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA [name of local branch]

A CMHA fundraising component

This mental health awareness game is part of the Kitchener Ranger's ongoing partnership with CMHA Waterloo Region and its Talk Today program. Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the Ontario Hockey League in 2014, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of athletes across Canada. Through this program, over 2,500 OHL players and over 550 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Kitchener have beaten Guelph in four of the first five meetings between the two clubs this season. All four Rangers wins have come in regulation with the teams yet to need the extra frame this season after going to overtime three times last year. The teams will meet two more times after tonight's game to round out the season series. Kitchener has dominated on home ice over the past five seasons playing to a 17-3-0-0 record in their last 20 home games against their Highway 7 rivals.

Tonight's game will have some added juice as the Kitchener Rangers can become one of the first teams to punch their ticket to the 2026 OHL Playoffs with a victory and an Erie Otters loss.

RANGERS ROUND UP (33-11-4-1)

The Rangers are coming off a massive 4-3 win over London Wednesday night in overtime. The game saw former Knight Sam O'Reilly score 2 goals and pick up an assist in his return including the overtime winner. Jared Woolley also added an assist in his return to Canada Life Place. Jack Pridham extended his point streak to 11 games and is now holding the longest active streak on the team. Dylan Edwards added his 27th goal while Tanner Lam notched his 16th on the power play. Goaltender Christian Kirsch also recorded his 20th victory of the season. The overtime victory jumped the Rangers back into first place.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE GUELPH STORM (20-23-2-2)

Guelph have played to a 4-5-0-1 record over in their last 10 games. They are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Erie Otters on the road Thursday afternoon. Simon Belohorsky scored twice as Tyler Hopkins added a shorthanded marker. Ethan Miedema collected two assists as well. Overage Miedema also leads the storm in scoring with 39 points in 47 games.

Guelph has 6 players on the NHL's Central Scouting Midterm Draft Rankings: Carter Stevens (54), Layne Gallacher (62), Rylan Singh (144), Eric Frossard (151), Illia Shybinskyi (185), and top ranked OHL goalie, Zachary Jovanoski (10). Some younger players to look out for in tonight's matchup.

Drafted Storm:

Guelph have three NHL drafted players. Tyler Hopkins (3rd Round), Quinn Beauchesne (5th Round), and Grant Spada (7th Round) were all selected in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Rangers Reach:

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

UP NEXT:

Following tonight the Blueshirts will hit the road and head for Niagara as they will meet the Ice Dogs for a inter conference matchup. The Ice Dogs sit 5th in the east with a record of 24-20-3-1, but take on the London Knights tonight in London. The Rangers return to the Aud next Tuesday February the 10th to face off against London. Puck Drop for Saturday is set for 7:00 PM. Tuesay night is your last chance to see the Rangers on home ice before a three-game Eastern road swing that includes Kingston, Ottawa, and Peterborough. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







