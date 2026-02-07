Attack Comeback Attempt Stopped Short, Frontenacs Hold On

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack came into Friday night's matchup with the Kingston Frontenacs, looking to build upon the positives from their 3-2 overtime loss on Thursday night in Peterborough. The Frontenac's took the lead early and held on for a 5-3 win over the Attack. Finding the scoresheet for the Attack tonight were, Easton Mikus, Julian Brown, and Tristan Delisle, while Alex Misiak, Riley Clark, Landon Wright, André Mondoux, and Nolan Snyder replied for Kingston. Trenten Bennett came in, in relief near the end of the first stopping 15 of the 16 shots he faced while trying to give the Attack a chance to comeback.

The Attack came out a step behind the Frontenacs falling behind 2-0 just 5 minutes into the game with Misiak and Clark finding the back of the net for the Fronts. Despite some pushback from the Attack Kingston were able to add to their lead with around 7 minutes left in the 1st period Wright and Mondoux each beat Koprowski to double the Frontenac's lead to 4-0 after just one period of play.

In the second period the Attack looked like a completely different team as they began playing with some urgency and were rewarded, scoring 4 minutes into the period off the stick of Mikus. Then just over a minute later a Brown wrist shot from the blue line beat Gavin Betts to cut the Frontenacs lead to just two goals, at 4-2. The Attack continued their offensive pursuit and scored a third goal in just over 3 minutes as Tristan Delisle netted his 25th goal of the season on a power play goal making it a one goal game at 4-3.

The third period was a tighter checking period with both teams getting some good looks on net, but it was Kingston who would find the insurance marker early in the third thanks to Snyder sliding it a rebound past the outstretched Bennett making it 5-3 for Kingston. Despite a solid effort in the remainder of the third period and with the goalie pulled the Attack were not able to get any closer.

The Attack will now enjoy an off-day on the road before they take on the Sam McCue and former captain David Bedkowski and the Ottawa 67's on Sunday afternoon in the nations capital. Game time is set for 3pm.

