Birds Hammer Hounds., 5-1, Clinch Playoff Spot

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. - Nathan Aspinall had two goals and an assist, Jacob Battaglia and Kevin He each tallied a goal and an assist, and the Flint Firebirds beat the Soo Greyhounds, 5-1, on Friday night at GFL Memorial Gardens. The Firebirds clinched a berth in the OHL Playoffs with their win.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint opened the scoring less than two minutes into the first period with a power play goal. He steamed down the right wing and fed Battaglia at the back door. He steered the puck past Carter George and into the net to give the Firebirds the early lead.

They added to that lead late in the first with a shorthanded goal. Aspinall forced a turnover in the neutral zone and carried the puck into the attacking end. He fired a wrist shot high past George to make it 2-0. Aspinall then got another one early in the second as George Komadoski sprung him through center ice and into the offensive zone. Aspinall sent another shot through George and the Firebirds' lead was 3-0.

The Greyhounds got on the board early in the third period with a power play goal from former Firebird Jeremy Martin. But Flint quickly answered as Aspinall skated the puck to the right wing corner and found Darian Anderson loose in the slot. He cranked a one-timer that sailed past George and Birds went back on top, 4-1.

Soo later pulled George for an extra attacker while on a two-man advantage power play and could not get anything else through Vaccari. Following the successful penalty kill, He shot from his own blue line and cashed in with the empty net goal to make the score 5-1.

The Firebirds clinched their spot in the playoffs thanks to a win and an Erie Otters loss to the Saginaw Spirit. Flint, the Windsor Spitfires and the Kitchener Rangers each clinched on Friday and are in a three-way tie for first place in the Western Conference. The Firebirds improved to 34-12-3-2 with their win while Soo dropped to 30-16-1-3.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Aspinall now has two goals and six assists in his last four games. He continues to lead the OHL with 71 points...the Firebirds are now 4-0-0-0 against the Greyhounds this season, including three road wins...the Firebirds clinched their playoff spot after their 51st game of the season and on February 6. The 2024-25 Firebirds clinched after their 65th game and on March 20.

UP NEXT:

Flint will return home on Saturday night to host the Erie Otters. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







