Roscoe Scores First OHL Goal in 4-1 Spirit Win over Erie

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit defenseman Drew Roscoe

Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit snapped a five-game winless streak on Friday night at the Dow Event Center, beating the Erie Otters 4-1 for their 18th win of the season. Drew Roscoe scored his first OHL goal, while Stepan Shurygin stopped 25 of 26 Otters shots for the victory.

In his 12th OHL game, Roscoe opened the scoring when he slipped a shot through the body of Noah Tegelaar at 11:56. Liam Storch had the lone assist as the Spirit led 1-0.

Egor Barabanov added to the Spirit lead with a powerplay goal, his 20th marker of the season, when he fired a shot over Tegelaar's shoulder from the right circle. Nikita Klepov and Levi Harper added the assists after the in-zone cycle.

Erie's Tyler Cooper would get the Otters on the scoreboard with a powerplay goal of his own, with assists from McLean Agrette and Michael Dec.

After 1: SAG 2 - 1 ER (Total Shots: 11-9)

Brody Pepoy scored an unassisted goal as the only marker of the second period. Pepoy's ninth of the season was a highlight-reel goal as he skated from end to end through the entire Erie team to slip the puck past Tegelaar.

After 2: SAG 3 - 1 ER (2nd period shots: 13 - 11)

On a high flip pass from Carson Harmer, Bode Stewart scored his fifth of the season to give the Spirit some added security. Saginaw's lead was 4-1 at 3:57 of the third period.

Final: SAG 4 - 1 ER (Total shots 33 - 26)

Powerplays: SAG 1/2, ER 1/6

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (25 saves, 26 shots) ER: Noah Tegalaar (29 saves, 33 shots)

Saginaw takes a 3-0-0-0 record against the Erie Otters with the victory. They face the London Knights on Saturday, February 7th from the Dow Event Center for Shocks and Saves Night, presented by Pulse3. The Shocks and Saves Charity game begins at 3:50pm.

