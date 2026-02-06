Game Day, Game 51, Firebirds at Greyhounds - 7:07 p.m.

GFL Memorial Gardens

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

7:07 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Kevin He had a hat trick, Darian Anderson scored twice and the Firebirds beat the Sarnia Sting, 6-3, on Wednesday night at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. He's hat trick featured two empty net goals and all three goals were scored in the third period. Mason Vaccari made 34 saves on 37 shots faced.

DOWN THE STRETCH THEY COME: The Firebirds have 18 games remaining in their regular season, having played 50 of their 68 scheduled games. Flint is in a three-way tie for first place in the Western Conferece; the Firebirds, Kitchener Rangers and Windsor Spitfires all have 71 points. The Birds have two games left against Windsor and one against Kitchener. Flint can clinch a spot in the postseason on Friday night with a win coupled with an Erie Otters loss to the Saginaw Spirit.

HE'S ON FIRE: Kevin He recorded his first hat trick as a Firebird and his second of the season on Wednesday night. He had previously had a hat trick on October 26 against the Brampton Steelheads as a member of the Niagara IceDogs. Over 14 games played for the Firebirds, the Winnipeg Jets prospect now has 11 goals and 12 assists, including five goals and three assists in his last two games. He is tied with Kitchener's Jack Pridham for the OHL lead in points since December 31, the day he debuted for the Firebirds.

IN THEIR NET: The Greyhounds acquired Carter George from the Owen Sound Attack on January 7 in exchange for seven draft picks and since then, the Los Angeles Kings prospect has played nine games in net for the Hounds and allowed only 14 goals. He is 6-1-0-2 as a Greyhound with a 1.54 GAA and a .940 save percentage. George has three shutouts in his nine games for Soo and has scored a goal, the second of his OHL career.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds are 3-0-0-0 against the Greyhounds this season, including a 2-0-0-0 mark on the road. This is their final scheduled game at GFL Memorial Gardens...Chris Thibodeau leads the Firebirds with three goals in two games against Soo...Flint is 16-6-1-2 on the road this season. The 16 road wins are tied for the second-most in the OHL

UP NEXT: Flint will return home to take on the Erie Otters on Saturday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







