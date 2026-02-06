Kingston Looks to Carry Momentum of Wednesday into Tonight against Owen Sound

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are back on home ice tonight as they welcome the Owen Sound Attack to Slush Puppie Place for the first and only time this season.

It's a big one for the Black and Gold, who come in riding the high of an impressive 2-1 shootout victory over the league leading Brantford Bulldogs on Wednesday night. That win wasn't just a very important two points in the standings; it was a statement win over the very best the OHL has to offer. Now, the Frontenacs will look to carry that momentum into tonight's matchup and kickstart a new home ice winning streak after an eight-game run was snapped last Sunday afternoon.

Kingston's recent success has been fueled by stellar goaltending, and Gavin Betts continues to be a major storyline. The Frontenacs netminder has been locked in, posting an 8-2 record over his last 11 starts. During that stretch, Betts has compiled a 2.12 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage, and an impressive 268 saves, giving Kingston a chance to win every single night he's between the pipes. Betts earned first star honours in Wednesday's win in Brantford after making 30 saves and allowing just one goal against the highest scoring team in the league.

Facing an Owen Sound Attack squad making its lone visit to Kingston this season, the Frontenacs will be looking to set the tone early and protect home ice in front of their fans. With confidence building and momentum on their side, Kingston has an opportunity to turn Wednesday's signature win into the start of something bigger.

Puck drop goes tonight at Slush Puppie Place, as the Frontenacs aim to keep rolling and continue to make their home rink a tough place to play. It's Women in Sports Night at Slush Puppie Place as Darcie Lappan of the PWHL's Vancouver Goldeneyes returns home to Kingston as the guest of honour for the evening's festivities. Limited tickets are still available here.

Players to Watch:

Kingston: Nolan Snyder (#74) - Snyder continues to be a bright spot on the year for the black and gold. In a season that has seen the Fronts score by committee, Nolan Snyder has more than contributed his share as a 16-year old rookie who was just selected in the eighth round of the OHL Priority Selection ten months ago. On Wednesday night in Brantford the Pittsburgh, PA native scored a massive goal to tie the game up in the third period to give himself ten goals on the year, and we have a feeling he's not done adding to that total just yet.

Owen Sound: Pierce Mbuyi (#22) - Owen Sound's number one option all year long has been Pierce Mbuyi. The 2026 NHL Draft eligible forward has been climbing up the draft boards this season with his scoring touch and ability to make something out of nothing. After a six game pointless drought, Mbuyi responded with three goals and four points in his last two outings, bringing him to 26 goals and 54 points in 49 games this season.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.