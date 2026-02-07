Knights Come back from 4-1 Down to Defeat IceDogs in OT

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







*** Part 1.1 - UTF-8

class="sidebar-right sidebar-divider-vertical">

HIGHLIGHTS | Knights vs IceDogs | 2/6

Category: Video February 6, 2026

Tags: Game Highlights

LONDON, ON - Ice Dogs' Draft eligible forward Ryan Roobroeck opened the scoring in tonight's matchup, giving the ice dogs the lead 8 minutes in.

Niagara's scoring wasn't done there, as Ryan Roobroeck found the back of the net for his second of the game, and former Knights draft pick Jacob Monks tallied his first OHL goal.

The Knights are back in action on the road tomorrow, Saturday, February 7th at 7:05, where they'll take on the Saginaw Spirit at the Dow Event Center.

The middle frame had three goals scored in the first 125 seconds, with Jesse Nurmi putting London on the board, Ryerson Edgar responding a minute later for Niagara, and Ryan Brown bringing London back to within two just 40 seconds later.

The next seventeen and a half minutes contained no goals, but Ryan Brown nabbed his second of the game with just 26 seconds left in the period to put the Knights within one.

Jesse Nurmi opened the scoring for the second period in a row, scoring on the powerplay less than 3 minutes into the period, tying the game at 4-4.

Neither team managed to find the scoresheet in the remaining 17 minutes of the final frame, and the game would require overtime.

It was Will Nicholl who played hero for the Knights, earning London the crucial extra point and the 5-4 victory.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.