Knights Announce Don Brankley Hall of Fame Class of 2026

The London Knights in connection with the London Knights Alumni Foundation are proud to announce the 2026 Class of the Don Brankley London Knights Hall of Fame presented by Gibson's Finest. This year's class features two inductees in the player category and one in the player/builder category - the first of its kind.

The evening will also feature a special on ice ceremony to start the Knights game versus the visiting Barrie Colts scheduled for 7:00PM.

Norman "Rocky" Farr (player/builder of the 1960's)

Rocky was the first goaltender in franchise history as the London Nationals took the ice for their inaugural major junior hockey season in the OHA in 1965-66. Rocky was selected in the 1970 NHL expansion draft by the Buffalo Sabres. He went on to play in 291 professional hockey games, including 19 with the Sabres. Rocky was a Calder Cup Champion with the 1972-73 Cincinnati Swords in the AHL. After his playing career Rocky settled in Fort Worth Texas working in finance. Rocky and his wife Susan established the Rocky and Susan Farr Hockey Fund supporting London area minor hockey programs with an annual donation surpassing $100,000.00 in 2024.

Jim Sandlak (player of the 1980's)

Jim Sandlak joined the Knights in the 1983-84 season as a 16 year old forward in which he scored more than twenty goals as a rookie. The following season Jim scored 40 goals which led to his NHL draft selection at fourth overall by the Vancouver Canucks in 1984-85. Jim went on to a 549 game NHL career between the Canucks, and Hartford Whalers totaling 229 points and over 800 penalty minutes. Internationally Jim represented Canada in back to back years at the IIHF World Junior Championships winning Gold in 1985 and earning the best forward award in 1986. After his playing career Jim stayed in the hockey world as an amateur scout for the NHL's Anaheim Ducks starting in 08-09. Jim called London home after the NHL and proudly served as a board member for the London Knight Alumni Foundation supporting local charitable organizations in the region representing the players of the 1980's.

Brandon Prust (player of the 2000's)

Brandon Prust joined the London Knights in 2002 when the team made their move from the Ice House to the downtown John Labatt Centre. Prust went undrafted in the OHL priority selection and after a year with the London Nationals earned his spot in the Knights lineup at an open tryout. Over the next three seasons

Prust would become one of the league's best shutdown forwards known for his physicality and competitive nature. In the 2004-2005 season deemed "The Team of the Century" Prust would play a critical role in London's first Memorial Cup Championship shutting down opponents top forwards. Brandon was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 2004 NHL entry draft. Over nine seasons in the NHL Prust played in 486 games with the Flames, Phoenix Coyotes, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks. After his playing career Brandon returned home to London continuing to work in hockey and fitness as a coach, trainer and business owner.

The London Knights and London Knights Alumni Foundation congratulate this year's inductees to the Don Brankley London Knights Hall of Fame.







