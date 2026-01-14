OHL to Evaluate Performance and Head Impact Monitoring at 2026 Top Prospects Game

PETERBOROUGH - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) will conduct a technology evaluation at the OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas in Peterborough, equipping both teams of NHL Draft-eligible prospects with Bearmind head impact and performance monitoring sensors.

The initiative reflects the OHL's continued leadership within the Canadian Hockey League in exploring data-informed approaches that support elite player development, performance optimization, and long-term player availability, while maintaining a strong focus on player safety.

During the game and practices, Bearmind's system will capture objective, on-ice data related to impact exposure and workload, enabling the league to assess how insights can complement existing coaching, medical, and development frameworks.

"As the world's leading development league, the OHL has a responsibility to continually evaluate tools that can help teams better understand the demands placed on elite young athletes," said Bryan Crawford, Commissioner of the OHL. "This evaluation allows us to explore how performance and impact data may support smarter decision-making around development, preparation, and player availability - all in service of our players' long-term success."

Bearmind's technology is designed to provide teams with objective insights that help contextualize on-ice demands - not only from a safety perspective, but as part of a broader performance and development picture. Following recent implementations with teams in the QMJHL and the USHL, the OHL Top Prospects Game marks another step in Bearmind's expansion across elite amateur hockey.

"At the CHL level, the conversation is about development excellence and we are happy to see that head impact monitoring is now part of the equation" said Mathieu Falbriard, CEO of Bearmind. "By combining impact exposure with performance context, teams can better manage workloads, optimize player availability, and support athletes through the most important years of their development. We're proud to support the OHL as it evaluates how our data can strengthen that ecosystem."

The evaluation also follows Bearmind's recently announced partnership with Bauer Hockey, under which a collection of Canadian Hockey League teams will be equipped next season with sensor-ready Bauer RE-AKT 155 helmets, enabling leagues and teams to explore emerging technologies.

For players and families, initiatives such as this reflect a modern development philosophy - one that prioritizes performance intelligence, player availability, and informed decision-making, reinforcing the OHL's position as a premier destination for high-potential athletes preparing for the next level.







